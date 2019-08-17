Presiding Bishop Michael Curry of the Episcopal Church calls to our attention the following:
“To commemorate and remember that landing and the bringing of those first enslaved Africans to this country, the National Park Service is commissioning, and asking, churches and people from around this country to ring bells, especially tolling the bells of churches, at 2 p.m. (CDT) on Aug. 25.”
I am passing on the invitation to every church and house of worship in Kearney to join St. Luke’s Episcopal Church in this commemoration as part of our continued work of racial healing and reconciliation.
Bishop Curry said, “At 2 p.m. we can join together with people of all faiths to remember those who came as enslaved, who came to a country that one day would proclaim liberty. And so we remember them and pray for a new future for us all.”
This national bell ringing is among the Healing Day events taking place at Fort Monroe National Monument to commemorate the 400th anniversary of that first slave landing.
“Let’s unite as one on this day and show our appreciation for 400 years of African American history,” Terry E. Brown, Fort Monroe National Monument superintendent, said. “We must embrace the West African concept of Sankofa, which teaches us we must go back to our roots in order to move forward.”
As the landing point for the first enslaved Africans in the English colonies in 1619, and the site of the first emancipation policy decision during the Civil War, Fort Monroe marks both the beginning and the end of slavery in the United States.
As recorded by English colonist John Rolfe, the arrival of “20 and odd” African men and women at Point Comfort in late August 1619 was a pivotal moment in the nation’s history. Stolen by English privateers from a Spanish slave ship and brought to Point Comfort on a ship called the White Lion, these natives of west central Africa are believed to have been traded for food and supplies. They were the first Africans to be brought to English North America.
“The 2019 commemoration of the arrival of the first enslaved Africans to North America is for me a highly personal occasion,” James Magness, bishop of the Episcopal Diocese of Southern Virginia, said. “As a descendant of slaveholders, and as a white male who came of age in the racially polarized south during the 1950s and 1960s, I am painfully aware of my own complicity in furthering and perpetuating the subjugation of my African American brothers and sisters.
“At a time when the racial divide in this country seems to be growing rather than diminishing, we are in dire need of a moment, an event when we can stop and take stock of our responsibilities to bring the races together, perhaps in a new manner that truly is an embrace of what it means to be a follower of Jesus Christ.”
Ring those bells!
The Rev. Stephanie Swinnea is rector of St. Luke’s Episcopal Church in Kearney.