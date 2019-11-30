I hesitated and waffled on what to write for this article. “This is the week of Thanksgiving,” I said to myself, “but it would be so cliché to write about thankfulness. I want to write about something much more profound.”
Then, once I got over my vanity and realized that clichés exist primarily because they are full of depth when used appropriately, I committed to go all in on the reason for the season. Now, we could have a bountiful discussion on the history and place of Thanksgiving, but that’s not really the reason why we so desperately need this holiday. Turkeys aren’t, either.
Why we need Thanksgiving is because we were created to be thankful for the spot that the Lord has placed each one of us. Without giving thanks, we get sideways.
We need dedicated seasons of thanks, especially as the year draws to a close and the busyness of harvest, outdoor activities and business ventures for the year come to a trickle. We need something to separate us from the rat race of life and refocus us on the creator who has given us so much. It is the antidote for antipathy, the cure for complaining and the medicine for moaning.
That may seem an exaggeration if you’re stuck in a rut or struggling with the lot you’ve been given lately, but I tell you it’s true. Many people spend their time wondering what God wants from them, fretting about making the right decisions in life that will lead to success. However, God has made His will clear in the Bible — especially passages like 1 Thessalonians 5:18, “Give thanks in all circumstances; for this is God’s will for you in Christ Jesus.”
Faith in God goes hand in hand with thankfulness because it tells God you trust that His plan is the best plan. Thankfulness for people in your life recognizes that God has placed those specific people around you for a purpose. Thankfulness for storms you encounter communicates security in God’s ability to work out all things for good in the middle of a world that needs resurrection.
So, in this season of Thanksgiving, I ask you, what are you thankful for? I’d be hypocritical to not go first in this exercise. I am thankful for a wife who shows me grace and encourages me. I am thankful for an amazing church family that I have seen do amazing things in the Lord’s name during a long building campaign. I am thankful for God teaching me what true love and power look like — the giving of Himself for me, a hopeless sinner.
We need thankfulness to put us in our place — at the feet of the one who loves us well.
The Rev. Sean Dougherty is pastor at First Baptist Church in Kearney.
