As I walked to my car Saturday night after taking photos of a peaceful demonstration by approximately two dozen people at Kearney’s Second Avenue and 25th Street intersection, a young man who I think was the event organizer approached me.
He asked if I was media. He couldn’t see “Kearney Hub” on the back of my orange-and-yellow safety vest.
When I said yes, he asked what I thought. “I respect the issue raised and I respect that it was a peaceful demonstration,” I replied.
“That’s what we were going for,” he said, smiling as he walked away.
Sadly, this week’s news reports from across the nation show how peaceful protests can turn violent, particularly, in large cities.
The spark was the latest death — in Minneapolis this time — of a black person in police custody. Others have been hurt or killed recently during other law enforcement activities and when self-appointed neighborhood watch civilians took the law into their own hands.
It’s all too reminiscent of previous outbursts of rage since the civil rights movement of the 1960s.
Several signs held by Kearney protesters had Martin Luther King Jr. quotes about the need for everyone to get involved, but in a spirit of peace and reconciliation. I remember hearing the news on April 4, 1968, that he was assassinated by a racist white man.
I wish people on all sides of peace, justice and equality issues would embrace his message and work harder to fix underlying social problems that linger and fester until there is an inevitable spark and another explosion of sorrow, frustration and anger.
This latest unrest comes during an uncontrolled pandemic. Elbow-to-elbow gatherings of thousands of people, including many not wearing masks, are the last things needed to avoid a second wave.
People involved in all roles of the turmoil have one thing in common: The reputation of the vast majority who are doing things in the right way has been stained by the actions of relatively few people.
Law enforcement officers involved in the death of George Floyd and others don’t accurately represent the hundreds of thousands of others who truly believe in a calling to “protect and serve” all Americans.
People who have damaged, destroyed and/or looted businesses — many owned by their neighbors already hurt by COVID-19 closures — or attacked police and other first responders don’t represent the goals and principles of peaceful protesters. Floyd’s brother pleaded for an end to violence, knowing it won’t bring back his brother and will delay meaningful change.
It certainly doesn’t help to have a president who focuses on making threats to use any means possible to stop the violence, rather than thoughtfully addressing the issues and trying to bring our country together.
What message did it send when peaceful Washington, D.C., demonstrators were roughly removed from an area before curfew Monday to clear a route so President Trump could have a photo op holding a Bible in front of St. John’s Episcopal Church? Some news reporters noted that the staged event meant he and his group were on the streets past curfew.
As the pandemic and social unrest continue to turn our lives upside down, I remember what I learned as a tae kwon do student a decade ago about inner strength. That lesson wasn’t about how to kick and punch.
The tenets of tae kwon do recited at the end of every class, seem more important now: courtesy, integrity, perseverance, self-control and indomitable spirit.
For the good of our country, we need to embrace those qualities and apply them to solutions. We are better than the violent, disrespectful, cruel and selfish behavior we see day after day in the news.
Lori Potter is a Kearney Hub staff writer.