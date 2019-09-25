After living my life with the motivational saying, “When one door closes, another opens,” I finally looked up the quote and discovered that Alexander Graham Bell gets credit for this pithy statement. He actually said, “When one door closes, another door opens; but we often look so long and so regretfully upon the closed door that we do not see the one which has opened for us.”
I would like to amend the quote with another thought: “When one door closes, another opens, but it’s usually a trap door.” In those situations, you just might find yourself on a one-way trip to the Basement of Life.
After 13 years of writing stories for the Kearney Hub, I am closing the door. My last day will be Friday, provided I get everything finished. First I’d like to say that I feel tremendously grateful for the opportunity to write stories about entertainment and the arts in central Nebraska. In the same breath, I must admit that I performed the easiest job in the newsroom. When I started, I spoke with Jan Thompson, the arts reporter for the Hub who held the position before me. She noted that the people I will be contacting want to talk to a reporter. For the most part they are passionate about what they do and they want to share their vision with everyone.
The only sour interview I remember happened when a jazz player from Arizona yelled at me during an interview, “Do you even know what improvisation is?” Sure. I do it every day since I have no idea what I’m doing at a newspaper anyway.
My only other newspaper experience happened at a small daily on the Eastern Shore of Maryland. As a general assignment reporter, I puttered around the office all day, looking busy and writing stories about topics like the opening of a new hot dog stand. I remember asking the owner, “Is this something you’ve always wanted to do?” He simply said, “No,” and I found myself stumped for any other questions.
I worked at that newspaper for only a couple of months until a door closed and another opened. I think the open door featured unemployment insurance, the only situation easier than writing.
In straddling the current trapdoor, I plan to write freelance stories for area newspapers. I wanted to take the best part of this job, combine it with the most relaxing aspects of my life, toss out the annoying “have-tos” and end up with an existence rivaling a Galapagos tortoise — a hearty appetite, a general acceptance of life and a long lifespan.
I will miss the action of the newsroom.
Without any explicit permission, I made myself at home at the Hub. My coworkers dubbed my cubical, “The Living Room.” Sure, I brought in an end table, a lamp, an additional chair, a vacuum, some extra shelves and a bookcase, but I skipped certain other improvements that would have made my space feel more homey. No couch, no overstuffed anything. For several years my office drawer contained a collection of matchbooks, which I kept next to a large package of firecrackers. Fortunately the two items never mixed in any unstable way. I hope the statute of limitations has run out for that transgression.
Mostly I will miss my coworkers who helped make my stay at the Hub more fun. They suffered through my jokes and my office pranks, including the time I threw a sponge ball across the newsroom and smacked regional editor Erika Pritchard in the forehead just as she looked up. I’ll leave the rest of those details up to her to share with readers some other time.
In terms of the future, rest assure that I will still be part of the arts scene in central Nebraska. In that respect, I will describe myself as “forgotten but not gone.” Let the fun begin.
Rick Brown is a Hub staff writer.
