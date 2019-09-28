The concept of investing is simple — to take the money you have and put it somewhere so it makes more money. If only it were that easy. Most investors don’t feel comfortable doing it themselves, don’t have the knowledge to do it or don’t have the time. So what do you do?
The process of investing in American doesn’t make it easy to figure out what to do and where to go. There is so much noise and so many companies and products vying for your investing dollars that it’s completely overwhelming.
Buying investments is different from buying almost any other product. When you buy a car or a couch you can see it, touch it and just instinctively know if you like it enough to buy it. But investments are intangible and therefore must be sold differently. Typically, investment companies try to portray a feeling of trust or show people enjoying the good life because they used the company’s products. But ultimately investing is a person to personal face-to-face process for most people. You want to look a person in the eye and figure out if you can trust them or not.
But there is no guarantee your judgment is going to yield a good outcome. Ever watch the show “American Greed” on CNBC? Most of the stories are about regular people who got sucked in by someone who gained their trust. I am not saying financial advisers are crooks, but they may not be looking out for your best interest, either. Most people don’t know enough about investing and risk to judge investments so they try to judge the person selling them the investment.
This is where it gets tricky because there is no law in America that says all financial advisers must be a fiduciary and look out for your interests first; most of the time you are on your own. Financial advisers wouldn’t be in the investment sales business if they were not good communicators and good at building relationships. In other words good at sales. Once you trust someone with your money you just don’t know. Is that adviser you like and get along with so well really looking out for your best interest? There is a way to get an idea if they are or not. Here’s how.
If the financial adviser’s interests conflict with your financial interest you need to be wary. The size and the number of conflicts can tell you a lot. But these usually are the last things you find out once an adviser has convinced you to invest and by then it’s too late to back out. It is important for you to ask questions before you start talking about investments. The big one is how much of your money is the adviser getting? Not one in 100 investors I talk to can tell me how much — in dollars — their financial adviser takes of their money every year. If they are getting commissions how much is it? This can be a big incentive for them to recommend one product over another — because they get paid more. If you are investing $100,000 and the person in front of you gets $8,000 of that up front, isn’t that important for you to know?
Just because your adviser isn’t receiving commissions and is fee based doesn’t mean there are no conflicts. They could be charging yearly fees that are high. They could be collecting fees from the investments they use in your account in addition to the fees you pay them directly. They could be putting you in investments that their company manages and makes money from. These are all conflicts of interest between you and the person you are doing business with and may indicate they are looking out for themselves more than they are looking out for you.
Bill Oldfather is a fee-only fiduciary financial planner and investment adviser. Oldfather Financial Services is an SEC Registered Investment Adviser based in Kearney.
