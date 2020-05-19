We’re getting bored. Really bored. There’s only so many times we can walk around the block, or watch the HGTV show “House Hunters,” or Zoom call friends, or play UNO, or go for a long drive. We’re all still home and now that school is finally out and the kids have even less to do.
“Gosh, guys, I just want to go on a date with your dad,” I whined to my girls.
I’m good at whining by this point.
And then, my somewhat mushy mind, suggested that our girls (they’ll be 12 and 10 this summer) create a date night for their old dad and me.
“We love that idea, Mom! Let’s do it!”
Friends, this was the best idea I’ve had in a while.
Our girls spent hours coming up with a plan.
Ella (our oldest) would be in charge of the cooking.
Grace (our middle child) would be in charge of decorations.
They worked together on the menu (spaghetti with meat sauce, bread, lettuce with our favorite toppings and even homemade brownies) all with little to no help from Mom or Dad.
We were told to show up on Friday night, after their toddler brother was asleep, dressed in our best.
The date began at 8 p.m. We walked out of our bedroom, into my office and were told to stay there while preparations were made. They delivered our drinks, shut the door and gave us a full 30 minutes alone.
“This might be the best part,” I laughed.
Around 8:30, we were greeted by two lovely ladies who for the next hour or so were now lovingly called, “Upward Mustache (Ella) and Downward Mustache (Grace).
Yes, they were dressed in their best and, yes, they drew mustaches on their faces. It was as wonderful as it sounds.
A table runner turned red carpet led us into the dining area, complete with candles and a small table for check-in. We were seated at a dining table (a cleaned off spot on our old kitchen table) set with china dishes, complete place settings, homemade napkins and more candles.
Orchestra music (courtesy of our Alexa device) played in the background, as we chose our menu.
“Cheese on the salad, please. Do you have Dorothy Lynch dressing? Can we have second helpings?” we asked, and were greeted with quick responses.
When my husband and I were dining on our pasta, Upward and Downward Mustache dined in their own area, as to not disturb their distinguished guests.
We listened to music.
We talked about dreams.
We laughed at how good the food tasted.
And for a minute, we felt like this could be a real date at a real restaurant.
“Would you like dessert,” Upward Mustache asked. “A little coffee to end the evening?” Downward Mustache questioned.
“Yes to both,” we said, as we filled our already full bellies.
When the date was finished, we were showered with a homemade confetti goodbye (hundreds of hand-cut construction paper squares) and an expensive bill.
“Such good service demands such high prices,” and we paid up. In cash. The real kind.
We walked out of the kitchen into our bedroom to change back into pajamas, while the girls cleaned up.
“This was so fun!” they both laughed.
Kyle and I agreed. This was the best night we’ve had in a long time.
If you’re bored and you have kids who can make any version of food (cereal counts), try this. It will give you at least a couple of hours of much-needed entertainment. It was almost as good (maybe even better) than a real date night out.