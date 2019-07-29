Al Franken, the Minnesota Democrat and former “Saturday Night Live” star forced out of the Senate in late 2017 by #MeToo allegations, is back in the news. The New Yorker has published a long article suggesting Franken was “railroaded” — author Jane Mayer’s word — and reporting that several of Franken’s old Senate colleagues now regret calling for him to resign.
Two reactions: First, Franken was railroaded. Faced with a number of iffy allegations, Senate Democrats panicked and pushed him out before any investigation could be done. It was, as I wrote at the time, an example of the “kangaroo court justice of the college campus coming to the U.S. Senate.”
Second, it is striking that Mayer would come to Franken’s defense, and use the word “railroaded,” given that just last year she tried to railroad Supreme Court Justice Brett Kavanaugh with a flimsy, damning and unverified allegation of sexual misconduct. And, of course, in an earlier generation, Mayer tried to railroad Justice Clarence Thomas. The sheer partisanship would be funny if the results weren’t so serious.
Mayer’s new piece examines the most-publicized allegation against Franken, that he inappropriately kissed Leeann Tweeden, a radio host with whom Franken appeared in a series of USO shows in 2006. It was the most publicized because Franken posed for a gag photo in which he appeared to be grabbing Tweeden’s breasts as she slept on a flight home from the USO tour.
Mayer applies all of her investigative skills to the case and discovers a number of holes in Tweeden’s story. (The photo, however, is what it is, and Franken still is apologizing for it.) As for the other allegations against Franken — there were seven other women who said he behaved inappropriately — Mayer implies that maybe there’s not much to them, either, although she did not actually check them out.
Of course, nobody really checked out any of the allegations in November and December 2017, when the Franken frenzy erupted.
Now, Mayer has found seven current or former Democratic senators who say they regret dumping Franken. “One of the biggest mistakes I’ve made,” said Sen. Patrick Leahy. “A rush to judgment,” said Sen. Jeff Merkley. “We needed more facts,” said Sen. Tammy Duckworth.
But the regrets don’t matter. Once Franken resigned, no matter how precipitously, he was out.
There are two types of villains in the Franken story, as Mayer tells it. First are the accusers, whom she suggests were conservatives targeting Franken for political reasons. Second are the senators who ran him out and still believe they did the right thing. Chief among them is Sen. Kirsten Gillibrand, now a candidate for the Democratic nomination for president. Gillibrand has no regrets; she told Mayer the allegations against Franken were credible, and “he wasn’t entitled to me carrying his water, and defending him with my silence.”
Franken won’t be back. Judging from reaction to the New Yorker story, he is unlikely to regain the support he once had in the progressive world — no matter how hard some might try to rehabilitate him.