I wish thousands of people could make the annual Good Friday pilgrimage to El Sanctuario de Chimayo in northern New Mexico this year. Alas, due to COVID-19, it has been canceled. What a flower of comfort it would be amidst the pandemic.
Chimayo is a sleepy village on the High Road between Taos and Santa Fe. It’s been called the Lourdes of America. There, on Good Friday in 1810, legend says that a man named Don Bernardo Abeyta saw a light coming from the ground near the Santa Cruz River in the cluster of villages that make up Chimayo. He got down on his knees and dug with his bare hands until he found the source of that light. It was a cross buried in the earth.
He carried that cross back to his church in Santa Cruz. The priest put it in a niche in the altar, but the next morning, it was gone.
Abeyta returned to the place where he had dug it up and found it hiding in the earth. He dug it up again and took it back to his church, but it vanished again. Again he found it under the soil. After this happened a third time, he believed he was being called to build a church on that site, so in 1819, the townspeople helped him do that.
That quaint little church is now 201 years old. It’s a narrow structure of Spanish-Indian architecture, with an uneven floor, retablos on the walls and twin bell towers outside. Mass is said there every day. Near the altar is a small, mysterious painting of the face of Christ. His eyes follow you.
An open passageway near the altar leads to a wee room with a crater in the floor that is filled daily with “holy dirt” from the area where the cross was found. Visitors slip the dirt into plastic sandwich bags or paper lunch sacks. Visitors to Chimayo take that dirt home, mix it with water and spread the mud over painful or injured areas on their bodies. An adjoining room is crowded with crutches and letters of gratitude sent by the thousands who claim the dirt healed them.
The Pueblo and Tewa Indians who had lived in the area since the 1200s believed that hot springs at the site had magical healing powers, too. Those springs have dried up, but their water still flows under the earth. Today, 300,000 visit Chimayo each year, but it remains humble and unspoiled.
The Good Friday walk to Chimayo began a ritual of gratitude 75 years ago by grateful survivors of the Bataan Death March during World War II. They walked to thank Santo Nina de Atocha for their deliverance.
On Holy Thursday, pilgrims begin walking from Santa Fe 30 miles away and from Albuquerque, 90 miles away, and points in between. Some walk all night. Others walk part way, get picked up for the night and resume walking the next morning from their stopping point. Many walk as a rite of penance. So many people make the journey that signs are posted on I-25 north of Albuquerque to watch for pedestrians.
By noon on Good Friday, when the archbishop from Santa Fe stands outside the church and begins his Good Friday liturgy, 40,000 people are crowded into the village and spilling into the hills and down along the banks of the river and beyond.
On Good Friday this year, memories of Chimayo will comfort me. I was there countless times in the three years I lived in Abiquiu, N.M., about an hour away. One year I did a silent two-mile walk with a dozen Presbyterians. I’ve been there in the summer and fall. I’ve sat in the silent church. I’ve studied the scribbled notes of those who were healed. I’ve pondered the abandoned crutches and the flickering candles lit by the faithful in the courtyard outside.
Next Friday, people will be walking not with their feet but with their hearts and souls. Our COVID-19-choked world needs the hope of El Sanctuario de Chimayo more than ever.