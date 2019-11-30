Now that Thanksgiving is over, it is officially time for Christmas! I know some people who put their tree up the day after Halloween, but if you haven’t yet put up a tree, I’d like to encourage you to think about buying a real Christmas tree this year. And from a local tree farm, not a big box store, if at all possible. Besides the economic ramifications of buying from local businesses, there’s less of a chance of transporting insects across state lines, and the tree will be fresher than one that is shipped in.
How fresh a tree is, or how recent it was cut down, makes a big difference in how long the tree will last. If it was cut a week ago, that is a week that will be cut off the “shelf life” of the tree while it is in your home. No matter how well you care for your tree, it eventually will die. It can only sustain itself for so long without a root system. There are some things that you can do to help the tree stay alive for as long as possible. The first is that if the tree has to be stored before displaying, do so in a cool, dry place that is away from freezing temperatures.
The reason that the freshness of the tree matters so much is because the longer it has been since the tree was cut, the more likely it is that the trunk has sealed over. For the tree, this is normally a good thing. The sealing of wounds compartmentalizes the tree, preventing the spread of disease and other nasty things. For your Christmas tree, however, it is not what you want. The trunk of a tree contains what are essentially two types of straws. One type of straw only moves things upward, and the other type only moves things down the plant. When you cut the trunk of the tree, it seals the end and the straws can’t take anymore water up. But the rest of the tree hasn’t realized that it is cut down yet, so it is still using water through photosynthesis and other processes.
If it has been more than 12 hours since the tree has been cut down, the base should have a half inch cut off to remove the section that has been sealed and allow for movement of water. Water is going to be your best tool in keeping your tree alive. The faster that the needles dry out, the faster they will turn brown. So you need to keep your tree in a tree stand that can hold around a gallon of water. That said, be sure that the water level is above the trunk of the tree. If the tree can’t reach the water, it will seal the base over again, so make sure to check the water level often! Be sure to check more often if you have animals that may be drinking out of the base. It won’t hurt them, but it could cause issues for the tree if the water level drops too much. That said, plain water is the best thing for the tree. The temperature isn’t important to the tree. While researching I also read to water the tree with pop. Like humans, pop will not hydrate the tree.
The tree also should be kept away from as much air flow, vent systems and sunlight as possible. All of these things will only cause the Christmas tree to lose water and dry out faster. The whole goal here is to make sure the tree stays watered and stays away from anything that will dry it out. If you have any questions or would like to suggest a topic for me to write about, feel free to contact me at the Buffalo County Extension Office, at 308-236-1235, or mearnest2@unl.edu.
