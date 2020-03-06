I wrote a column after the 1988 release of the music earworm “Don’t Worry Be Happy” in which I said I’m good at worrying, so it must make me happy in some way. As an older, wiser, more selective worrier now, I worry less about issues I can’t change or influence and things that pose a tiny risk.
We all have disconnects between actual and perceived risks. Airplane crashes and potential pandemics can scare us more than the far greater risks of driving a car on familiar roads every day or lifestyles with unhealthy diets and too little exercise.
I’m so tired of TV news broadcasts that start with, “We have breaking news.” One reason is most “breaking” stories are updates of news already well-circulated in other media.
I know the label is used to catch viewers’ attention, but it eventually will fit “The Boy Who Cried Wolf” fable lesson about a repeated warning being ignored.
People often are drawn to “breaking” news topics such as tragedies and scandals, but may ignore less exciting news with greater effects on their day-to-day lives — city council and school board decisions, legislative issues, other local activities.
As a longtime journalist, I know it’s difficult to balance a need-to-know sense of urgency with a reasoned explanation of risk for many topics. The coronavirus is a current example.
Messages about awareness and concern are needed to contain it, ensure medical resources get to outbreak areas, fund efforts to develop a vaccine, and remind people to follow basic preventive measures recommended for every flu season — regularly wash hands, don’t cough or sneeze in the air and stay home if you’re sick.
In the “breaking news” world of broadcast media, it was a relief to hear on the CBS “Sunday Morning” show a calm, reasoned presentation meant to educate the general public on real coronavirus risks.
CBS chief medical correspondent Jonathan LaPook, a professor of medicine at New York University’s School of Medicine, said, “There is no vaccine for coronavirus yet, but there is a treatment for fear,” he said, “It’s called facts.”
One fact, based on studies of 1,100 patients in China, is a mortality rate of 1.4 percent (14 in 1,000). LaPook said some scientists believe it’s much lower — closer to the 1 in 1,000 for common flu — because of likely unknown coronavirus cases involving people with mild or no symptoms.
As is the case for most infectious diseases, older people and others with existing health issues are at greatest risk for serious illness or death.
Such details aren’t part of a lot of coronavirus media coverage.
LaPook also said COVID-19 has joined SARS, MERS and Ebola as viral diseases that jumped from animals to humans, a pathway requiring more study.
After returning home from a Nebraska Women in Agriculture trip to Tasmania in 2003, all of us who went along were alerted that a family on our plane from Australia to the United States was being tested for SARS. Our infection risk was tiny, but I still had a worry in my head until we learned the tests were negative.
It’s a small example of spending too much time and energy worrying about things I can’t change and/or that have almost no chance of happening.
A saying I’ve heard twice in the past two weeks rang true both times: Worry is like rocking in a rocking chair. It’s something to do, but you don’t get anywhere.
