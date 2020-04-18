Confessing sins in a garage. Isolation. Gratitude. Bushels of gratitude. That’s what my friend Jim Isabella says about his bout with COVID-19. I wrote about Jim a few weeks ago shortly after he was diagnosed with COVID-19. Friday, after five weeks away, he returned to his sports-talk radio show in Cleveland. This is the rest of his story. He’s grateful to be alive.
Jim had started coughing on a Monday in mid-March. By that Thursday, the cough was so nasty he couldn’t do his radio show. By Friday, March 20, he had a fever, so his doctor sent him to the ER. He was admitted to the hospital.
He was given antibiotics and a breathing treatment. On a whim, they swabbed him for COVID-19. A doctor who saw him daily didn’t think Jim had it. “So imagine the shock — and the word is shock, not stunned — when a doctor wearing a mask and personal protective gear walked into my room and said, ‘You have coronavirus,’” Jim told me in a phone call Tuesday.
His wife Theresa was in the room, but she hurried home. She and their four children, plus a friend who’d been in the house, were quarantined for 14 days. So were several of his radio coworkers.
Isolated in the hospital, Jim soon hated television and the hospital furniture. “But the people were fabulous and caring, and I had to be grateful,” he said.
A day later, when his oxygen levels were normal, he was sent home. During the next few days, his fever came and went.
The county health department called at 11 a.m. every day to check on the family.
Theresa called a supermarket to have groceries delivered, but the store was so swamped with orders it couldn’t deliver food for another week. Then an angel appeared in the form of a friend, who texted: “Do you need anything?”
“My first thought was toilet paper,” Jim said. “But she sent us groceries.”
On March 30, two weeks after his cough began, Jim was allowed to go out, but the family had stay-at-home orders until April 7. Breathing still was difficult, but he drove to the supermarket. “It felt strange being behind the wheel. I was still taking cough drops and I couldn’t talk very well, but it was good to get out,” he said.
“As I unloaded my cart, a woman behind me almost rammed me with her cart. The cashier told her, ‘Ma’am, you need to observe the six-foot line.’” When he went to the drugstore, he wore a mask. “Some old lady gave me a death stare. In every store, there’s always one dumbbell,” he said.
But he was alive, and he was grateful. As Easter approached, Jim called his priest. “I know I can’t get communion, but can you take a confession over the phone?” Jim asked.
“No, but come to the three-car garage at the rectory, and we’ll do it there,” the priest said. Jim sat in a chair at one end of the garage. The priest sat at the other end. “The priest was great. He knew what I’d been through,” Jim said.
Very slowly, Jim recovered. He began walking his dog. No one else in his family got sick, but seven COVID-19 patients died in his county. He still has no idea where he got the virus.
Now he savors life. “I used to drag in the morning, but now I’m just happy to get up. I freak out thinking what might have been,” he said, adding, “I’m sick to death over people losing their jobs, but would they rather be dead? People need to start listening.”
Jim’s first wife died in 2013. He married Theresa in 2016. He adores her. Not long ago, he and Theresa were sitting at the kitchen table when Theresa said, ‘You know what could have happened, right?” They just looked at each other. They couldn’t say it out loud.
Jim ponders other things, too. “I realized, ‘How many people would be affected if I died?’ I thank God every day that I’m here.”