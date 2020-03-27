My life mostly is unchanged, so far, in our pandemic world. I’m healthy. I work at the office on weekdays, but have link-to-the-Hub tools to work from home. I can’t attend church on Sundays, but still feel safe to shop for groceries and run other errands.
I’ve always been a frequent hand washer, but I think about it more now. Finding ways to resolve an itchy eye or nose without touching my face is more difficult.
We’re spread out in the Hub newsroom and I live alone, so social distance has been mostly easy.
I try to stay more than six feet from people in public to avoid scaring them. That effort failed at a grocery store last week when I turned down an aisle and saw a woman and young girl wearing blue latex gloves and white face masks.
I was more than six feet from the girl when I reached for an item on a shelf, but she looked at me with fear in her eyes and pulled the front of her coat over her face mask. I wondered why, no matter the circumstances, a mom would bring to a store a child so obviously scared of public contact.
I took a Sunday morning break from reading, writing and thinking about COVID-19 to take video and photos of sandhill cranes for a Hub project.
Cranes usually eat in the middle of corn stubble fields and grasslands when they first arrive for their annual midspring migration stop in the Central Platte Valley, and move closer to roads later in their six-week visit. The closer the better for good photos.
They didn’t always cooperate Sunday, but the bobbing heads, bows and flapping wings of some fancy dancers made me smile. A few cranes seemed to stand on tiptoes while extending their wings like body builders flexing muscles to attract attention.
In some impromptu dances, cranes leaped as if their legs were springs. Pieces of corn cobs, stalks and leaves sometimes were tossed in the air. I’d love to know what it’s like to be filled with so much joy — but not an ounce of self-consciousness — that I’d jump high because it was impossible not to do so.
With so much bad news disrupting our daily lives, it’s a blessing to be in the middle of the season, when 600,000 or more sandhill cranes drop in for their annual visit. Few people on Earth have one of the world’s greatest wildlife shows in their backyard.
For another 10 days or so, cranes will continue to rest on Platte River sandbars from sunset to sunrise and graze during the day to gain weight before continuing their migration journey to nesting grounds in northern Canada, Alaska and Siberia.
They know nothing about COVID-19. They probably haven’t noticed there are fewer people than normal watching them from cars or that no one has been on a Rowe Sanctuary morning or evening river blind tour since March 16.
I ended my Sunday crane time with a noon Fort Kearny Hike-Bike Trail walk. Then I stopped at the Hub’s downtown Kearney office. My stomach growled as I downloaded video and photos.
So on my way home, I made a later-than-usual Sunday dinner stop at Mom and Dad’s Bar-B-Que. I was the only one in the dining room for nearly all of my 30 minutes there.
Regular weekend chores — vacuuming, cleaning the kitty room, making Monday’s lunch, doing laundry — filled the rest of my afternoon. After editing crane photos on my laptop, I settled into my recliner to watch TV with my kitty curled up in my lap.
That’s when I realized I’d experienced something all too rare recently — a mostly normal day. I think I’ll try it again this Sunday.
Lori Potter is a Hub staff writer.