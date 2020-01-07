The education of Commander-in-Chief Donald Trump began on Thursday, Sept. 3, 2015. That’s when Candidate Trump went on the TV show of conservative talk show host Hugh Hewitt, who began by asking about the perils posed by the commander of Iran’s Quds Force, Gen. Qassem Soleimani. As the master of operations who for years spread terror and slaughter through proxy warfare in Iraq, Lebanon, Syria and Yemen, Soleimani’s roadside bombs killed hundreds of U.S. troops in Iraq.
“Are you familiar with Gen. Soleimani?” Hewitt began. But in 2015, Trump clearly didn’t know who Hewitt was talking about. So he stalled: “Yes, but go ahead, give me a little, go ahead, tell me.”
“He runs the Quds Forces,” Hewitt helpfully hinted.
“Yes, OK, right,” Trump replied. “The Kurds, by the way, have been horribly mistreated by...”
“No, not the Kurds, the Quds Forces, the Iranian Revolutionary Guards Quds Forces,” Hewitt explained. Sensing it was sounding like Abbott and Costello’s “Who’s on first,” Hewitt elaborated: “... the bad guys.”
“Right,” Trump opined, obviously still stalling. So Hewitt added some helpful context:
“Well, Soleimani is to terrorism sort of what Trump is to real estate,” Hewitt explained. “... Many people would say he’s the most dangerous man in the world ...”
Trump got it. So he explained why none of that mattered: “You know, those are like history questions. ‘Do you know this one?’ ‘Do you know that one?’” Trump’s bottom line: “I think by the time we get to office, they’ll ... be all gone.”
But when Trump was inaugurated as president, Gen. Soleimani still was there, spreading terror. Trump ended up confronting Iran’s apparent assault of an oil tanker, Iran’s downing of a U.S. surveillance drone and Iran’s apparent airstrikes on Saudi Arabian oil installations. When Trump ordered a retaliatory military response — but then canceled it — world commentators warned that Iran surely concluded Trump was just a paperless (see also: toothless) Twitter tiger.
Then, this week, on New Year’s Eve, the whole world watched Iran shaming America and its president as an Iranian-supported militia, posing as protesters, stormed the U.S. embassy in Baghdad. They threw torches to burn parts of the visitor’s building and actually broke into the embassy compound. America looked helpless. Worse for Trump, it looked like a rerun of the Benghazi, Libya, tragedy that Trump and other Republicans used to attack then-Secretary of State Hillary Clinton for letting America appear helpless — as armed raiders assassinated a U.S. ambassador.
Provoked to the extreme by Iran, Trump issued the hardest-line order that should have surprised no one — but seemed to surprise everyone. He ordered a U.S. military drone strike to assassinate Iran’s commander, spymaster and politically feared and revered regional icon: Gen. Soleimani. Former presidents George W. Bush and Barack Obama had rejected similar opportunities, concerned about the potential devastation it could unleash in the Middle East when Iran retaliates with proxy warfare, cyberwarfare and/or full-scale warfare.
On Thursday, Jan. 2, 2020, near Baghdad International Airport, a U.S. military drone strike blew up the two-car caravan carrying Soleimani and several Iraqi militia leaders. Trump’s response to a very real crisis was surely no “wag the dog” fiction. But the Senate’s top Republican, Mitch McConnell, did his president no favors by making the world wonder if the assassination response ordered by an impeachment-beset president might someday be revealed to have been a ploy that used convenient truth to create, for Trump, a helpful wag-the-dogma moment.
