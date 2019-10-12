Don’t ever believe that life’s bumps and bruises gloss over us journalists like water and never trickle into our pores. The people and tragedies we write about affect us deeply. We see it all. Car crashes. Paraplegics. Abducted children. A vibrant mother suddenly dead after a swift illness.
Stan Bigg’s story is one of those. His death last week was not sudden. He had dangled on a fragile wire between life and death for 22 years during a battle with Alzheimer’s disease.
I haven’t forgotten the hour-long interview I had with Stan’s wife Susan for a story on Alzheimer’s two years ago. By then, he had been ill for 20 years. She talked about him in the past tense even though he still was alive and even though they had been married for 51 years.
Stan had always worked hard, she said. He remembered appointments without writing them down. He read the entire New York Times or the Wall Street Journal or the Omaha World-Herald in a half hour and remembered practically every word of what he’d read.
Then all that began to ebb away like a tide going out.
Susan met Stan on a blind date. They married and settled in Kearney. He was a successful business owner. They had a daughter, Stephanie.
About 25 years ago, Stan began missing appointments. He forgot phone calls. Susan grew suspicious. The Alzheimer’s diagnosis was confirmed when he had a heart attack, but he refused to accept it. “His stubbornness keeps him alive,” she said then.
Year by year, she watched his slow decline. Sometimes when he was driving, he’d forget where he was and call Susan for directions. One night, he woke up at 3 a.m. and went outside. She rose quickly, grabbed the car keys and went out searching for him. She found him barefoot nine blocks from home.
During a cruise, he got lost after leaving their stateroom. “Someone found him. He had no idea where his room was,” Susan said.
Six years ago, on a trip to Mount Rushmore with Stephanie’s family, he left his hotel room one evening and got lost. He called Susan back in Kearney. She called the hotel, but the hotel said it could not call Stephanie’s room because of guest privacy rules, so Susan called police. Police found him and took him back to his hotel room.
Susan, co-founder and president of the couple’s business, Horizon Designs Inc., installed security cameras at home and hired people to tend to Stan while she worked.
Finally, after 18 years, she moved him to CountryHouse, the just-opened memory care facility. She visited him every evening so they could read the Bible together. They’d done that throughout their marriage. By then, he could no longer speak.
“He knows me, but how much he really knows, I don’t know,” Susan told me.
Susan became an ardent Alzheimer’s advocate. She joined the Nebraska Alzheimer’s organization. She was an unofficial Alzheimer’s ambassador to U.S. Rep. Adrian Smith. In 2017, she attended the Alzheimer’s Annual Forum in the nation’s capital.
“People grieve for loved ones with Alzheimer’s twice,” she told me. “First when they are diagnosed, and again when they physically die.” That means the grief of watching her husband’s terminably slow decline re-erupted last week when he died — ironically, a few days before the Walk to End Alzheimer’s fundraiser, which she chaired.
Susan may have forgotten what she told me in that conference room two years ago, but I never will. “It’s sad to watch, but I know some people have it a lot worse than I do,” she said. “My only strength comes from my belief in God.”
