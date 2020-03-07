A few years ago, my cousin Joe, who lives on the Hopi Reservation with his Hopi wife Janice, said that when civilization ends, just two groups will be left: the Hopi and the Amish, because both those cultures know how to survive without electronic gadgets. I think Joe is right.
Today is the National Day of Unplugging. From sundown last night to sundown tonight, Americans are being asked to voluntarily turn off their phones.
I suspect few of you can do that. Cell phones are marvelous, even necessary these days, but they’re also miserably addictive.
A friend of mine clutches her cell phone like cash at every meeting, every lunch, every family dinner. Another friend complains when her phone wakes her up late at night. When I suggest she turn it off overnight, she’s flustered. “I can’t do that,” she says. Why not, I ask? She cannot answer.
At a recent meeting, someone posed a loose hypothetical question. A few years ago, we’d have toyed with that topic and moved on, but someone else whipped out her cell phone and read us the answer. Data has become our national religion.
At first, cell phones were just curious gadgets, like indoor plumbing was to my great-grandmother who lived in a cabin in backwoods Kentucky. When indoor plumbing finally crawled into Appalachia, she scoffed. “I don’t need that,” she said.
When my aunt showed off her new microwave to a gaping crowd at Thanksgiving 50 years ago, we just stared. “What are you going to do with it?”someone finally asked. She said she thought she’d just use it to warm leftovers.
That’s how we thought about cell phones at first, but as those phones crept stealthily into our lives, we cleared out our proverbial spare bedrooms and took them in. Now they’ve multiplied like rabbits, and the wisdom of using them in moderation is gone.
In 2009, I took a 10-week solo driving trip from my then-home in Cleveland out to Elko, Nev., and back. I didn’t have a cell phone — they were still shaking the dust off them then — and I did just fine. Twenty-five years ago, when I took my now-grown kids rafting and hiking through the West, I navigated effortlessly with road maps.
When I lived from 2015-17 at Ghost Ranch Education & Retreat Center in Abiquiu, N.M., my cell phone was as useless as a withered cactus stump. That desert nirvana had only spotty cell phone reception, but we didn’t miss it. Instead of staring at phones, we talked to each other. As we gabbed happily at meals in the center’s dining hall, nobody placed a phone beside the dinner plate. We didn’t need electronics. We had each other.
Cell phones can be marvels. When my car died along I-80 six years ago, my cell phone brought AAA in a jiffy. When storms canceled a flight to Chicago two years ago, I rescheduled a flight on my cell phone in mere minutes and avoided the snaking line at the counter. I’ve texted friends inside the World Theater to find out where they’re sitting. I keep my grocery list on my phone so I can’t lose it.
But like the coronavirus, phones have sneaked into our lives like moths in old closets, chewing their way through our lives in sinister ways. Last summer, when I returned to Ghost Ranch for a visit, I saw so many people — especially young people — with their heads buried in their phones. They weren’t awed by the stunning scenery or talking with new friends; they always were on the phone. The ranch’s joys — its sunlight, stars, mesas, canyons, the voices of new friends and hugs of old friends — have been pushed aside.
Phones are even dousing campfires at campgrounds. I go camping often, and in recent years, as I’ve relaxed contentedly beside my tent roasting marshmallows and gazing at stars, most campers have disappeared inside their RVs, likely with cell phones in hand.
I hope a few people are brave enough to put their phones away until sunset tonight and re-discover, even briefly, the real world.