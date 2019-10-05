There are many ways that we can go about becoming a disciple of Jesus. The most critical practice that we can begin is to love unconditionally. Unconditional acceptance and forgiveness both hinge on this one element.
In Romans 12:9-21, St. Paul peppers would-be Christians with practical advice like: love one another, honor one another, bless one another, rejoice with those who rejoice and weep with those who weep. It is one of my favorite passages in the New Testament. Then he says this, “Live in harmony with one another.”
The question is, how can we do that? Jesus said in John 13:34-35 (ESV):
“A new commandment I give to you, that you love one another: just as I have loved you, you also are to love one another. By this all people will know that you are my disciples, if you have love for one another.”
Loving others when they are lovely and loving others who are not very lovely. In fact, Jesus gets extravagant about it all. He dares to say — and Paul picks it up and repeats it here in this passage of scripture — love your enemies and bless those who persecute you.
That is tough stuff. Do not take revenge. Do not be overcome with evil, but overcome evil with good.
Watchman Nee, a Chinese evangelist, tells of a Christian he once knew in China. He was a rice farmer, and his fields lay high on a mountain. Every day he pumped water into the paddies of new rice. And every morning he returned to find that an unbelieving neighbor who lived down the hill had opened the dikes surrounding the Christian’s field to let the water fill his own.
For a while the Christian ignored the injustice, but at last he became desperate. What should he do? His own rice would die if this continued. How long could it go on? The Christians met, prayed and came up with this solution.
The next day the Christian farmer rose early in the morning and first filled his neighbor’s fields; then he attended to his own. Watchman Nee tells how the neighbor became a Christian, his unbelief overcome by a genuine demonstration of a Christian’s love for others.
John Wesley said:
Do all the good you can,
By all the means you can,
In all the ways you can,
In all the places you can,
At all the times you can,
To all the people you can,
As long as ever you can.”
If we truly want to be disciples of the Lord Jesus, then we will begin to do our best to live what Wesley said in front of the world.
When we practice unconditional acceptance, love and forgiveness, we show the world a better way to live and do more to further the Kingdom of God than any sermon or class you or I could ever teach. Always remember you may be the only Jesus someone ever sees.
AMEN.
The Rev. Charlie Gable is pastor of First Church of God in Kearney.
