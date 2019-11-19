I’ve never liked four-way stops, especially in Nebraska, and especially when all four people stop at the same time. It usually looks something like this:
Car 1: Finger wave, “You go first.”
Car 2: Nope, go ahead.
Car 3: Confused.
Car 4: Is the one who decides to move.
I have the misfortune of driving by a particular four-way stop in town each day, four times per day, actually. Usually, it’s not a big deal. We stop. We go. You know, the typical traffic rules.
But Friday was a little different.
I’ll admit, my mind wasn’t focused on driving. I was thinking about my kids. I was thinking about work. I was jamming out to a ’90s song, like any respectable human would.
And when it was my turn to stop at the four-way, I stopped. But barely. You know how your tires are supposed to come to a complete halt? Yeah, I’m not sure mine did.
The car to my right (yes, I know, that car has the right-of-way) also stopped at the same time, but then we both decided to move at the same time.
It wasn’t a big deal. She hit her brakes. I hit mine. We weren’t even close to each other. But the look she gave me said otherwise. She flailed her hands. She mouthed a few inappropriate words. She was angry. I took a deep breath, waved and mumbled “sorry” under my breath as I passed by.
Just kidding.
I gave her a stare down, and had a few choice words of my own. It was very mature and classy of me, of course.
I was annoyed. Clearly, she was too. I drove off, frustrated with this season, preparing myself for angry people, long lines and not the type of holiday cheer we see portrayed in the movies.
An hour later, I was sitting in my car waiting for the pharmacy to fill a prescription for my son. He’s had a pesky cold for the last three weeks, which turned into an ear infection.
“It will take just a few minutes to mix,” the pharmacist told me over the loud speaker.
No worries. I had nothing to do but wait.
And while I waited, I saw it.
A woman walked out of the grocery store, bags in hand.
A younger man, probably around my age, ran behind her.
“Ma’am!” he yelled, “I think you dropped this!”
She turned, surprised by his reaction. The man then handed her a driver’s license. She looked, still shocked, and noticed her photo on the license.
Then she smiled, thanked him, touched his shoulder and the interaction was finished.
She walked away. He walked back into the store, and I heard him say, “We found her!” with a big smile on his face.
“What a nice store employee,” I thought to myself. But a few minutes later, I saw that same man walk out of the store, but he wasn’t an employee. He was a stranger doing a good deed, and it hit me as these things usually do.
That’s what this season should look like. Kindness. Compassion. Empathy. Love. Not because there’s a reward for being good. Not because it’s in the rules. But because it’s the right thing to do, every day of the year.
Here’s my public service announcement for this holiday season. Be like the random stranger at the grocery store, not like the angry lady and me at the four-way stop. We’re all stressed. We’re all busy. We’re all carrying baggage. And some of us are distracted by ’90s music and sick kids.
But one simple act of kindness can change the trajectory of a stranger’s day. Let’s all remember that before we get into a stare down.
Trust me. It’s not a good look.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.