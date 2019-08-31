School is back in session! Husker football is happening today! Your Instagram feed is calling!
We live in a world designed to keep us moving, distracted and engaged with things of little matter. As a pastor, I too can find myself caught up in the day-to-day chaos of life. It is so easy to get preoccupied with an ever-increasing to-do list, lost in the mind-numbing social media scrolling, or falling into a habit of simply collapsing in front of the TV at the end of a week.
I am constantly coming into contact or conversation with people who also are living extremely busy and yet unnaturally isolated lives — the perfect examples of living a disconnected life.
The problem with living life this way for too long is that we lose the core meaning and experience of what it means to be human. Our connections to others — matter. God created us for relationship. Jesus gives us the example of living in relationship with others. The Holy Spirit is the blessing of God’s presence in our very bodies. We are hard-wired to love and be loved, for connection.
Living in a world in which so much works to divide and separate and distract us, it now is critical to our health and well-being that we have relationships where we experience cooperation, teamwork, deep sharing and compassion to build connections with one another. These are the superpowers needed to transform our world for the better.
Deep down, we all want to know that what we do in life matters, that our presence in this life means something. I believe this is where the church has the opportunity to be a place of transforming love.
When people can walk into churches or encounter people of faith in the world and find a place of love and belonging, where they are seen and treated as valuable members of the community, this creates a connection that helps us to see that we are all part of something bigger than ourselves.
The truth is, we’re all connected and we are all dependent upon one another. We are all interconnected through God’s good creation, and as human beings, God has tasked us with taking care of one another in ways that enliven us to live our lives in such a way that God is glorified in all that we say and do. The choices and actions we make on a daily basis have the power to radically transform the world in which we live. If we were to simply start making choices based on what is best for the common good, I think we would be shocked by how things would begin to change.
Compassion for ourselves and others, connections to God and our neighbors, and loving and serving our communities — these are the values that build a firm foundation of shared humanity. They make us who we are. The superpowers to change the world are within each and every one of us. May God bless you as you find and make connections in this new season.
The Rev. Anne Gahn is pastor at First United Methodist Church in Lexington.