Cow-calf producers face important decisions throughout the year, including fall. Some key management decisions now may impact profitability during 2020.
Fall often is a convenient time to revisit agreement terms for cow-calf shares and cash leases of spring calving cows because cattle market values, interest rates, pasture rent rates and feed costs can change significantly from year to year.
Discussing how the share or lease is working and if adjustments are needed is a good way to ensure a fair agreement.
For a cow owner, there are four major drivers that determine fair terms for a cash lease or percentage of the calf crop received: average cow herd value, cow salvage value, replacement rate and expected rate of return (interest rate) on cow value.
If the owner provides other inputs in the lease or share agreement beyond cows, these need to be reviewed as well. Cow owner inputs may include bulls, pasture or facilities, or a share of veterinary expenses.
For the operator who is caring for the cows, the main things to include are pasture and feed, labor, and equipment and operator expenses. If the operator is responsible for providing bulls and veterinary expenses, these also should be included.
The operator sometimes is asked to develop replacement bred heifers for the cow owner. This activity should be treated as a separate enterprise and not included in the cow-calf share agreement.
The beef.unl.edu website has several resources to help both parties determine a fair lease arrangement.
Reviewing cow-calf share or cash cow lease agreements annually is important. For the share or lease agreement to be successful in the long term, it must work for all parties involved.
Feed topics
Fall also is when many producers haul hay home for the winter, as well as price and purchase hay.
There is a tremendous range of hay quality, depending on maturity, fertilization, growing conditions, harvest circumstances and storage methods. Accurately sampling and testing hay is the only way to get a true understanding of its nutritive value.
Forage testing is recommended for every year, but especially this year because of reports of harvested forages being lower in quality. Designing a feed ration that meets cows’ nutrient needs depends on an accurate feed analysis.
Local University of Nebraska-Lincoln Extension offices likely have forage probes that can be checked out to properly sample hay.
Finally, with reports of downed corn in some fields, it would be wise to estimate the amount of corn prior to grazing cornstalks.
An 8-inch ear of corn contains about a half-pound equivalent of shelled corn grain. Therefore, 112 8-inch ears would equal 1 bushel (56 pounds).
Corn amount can be estimated by counting ears. If the field was planted in 30-inch rows, count total ears in three different 100-foot furrow strips and divide by two to give an approximate number of bushels per acre.
For example, if a total of 30 ears are counted across all three 100-foot strips, 30 would be divided by two. That equals an estimated 15 bushels of corn per acre on that field.
Small or broken ears should be counted as half ears. Very large ears could be counted as an ear and a half.
Any amount beyond 8-10 bushels per acre will require a well-planned grazing strategy to ensure grazing cattle don’t consume too much grain.
Every season seems to bring a different set of challenges for ag producers. Contact your local Extension office if you have questions about leases, forage testing or grazing corn residue with a high amount of grain.
Brent Plugge is a University of Nebraska-Lincoln Extension educator based in Buffalo County.
