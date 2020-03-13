I often can’t remember where I was yesterday, but I know exactly what I was to doing a year ago today, when Nebraska’s wet, cold winter became a thousand times worse because of a “bomb” cyclone weather system.
I was on a pre-dawn wild ride in the back seat of a black Suburban driven by Kearney Visitors Bureau Executive Director Roger Jasnoch. As he drove me and some travel writers down soft, slick Elm Island Road toward Audubon’s Rowe Sanctuary, the sky poured rain and the vehicle was sprayed with chocolate milk-colored water from the road.
We had no idea the road would be impassable for much of the rest of sandhill crane season.
We wrapped ourselves and our gear in ponchos and plastics to walk in the rain and fog to a river blind, knowing that March 13, 2019, wasn’t a good crane-viewing morning. Most cranes hadn’t yet arrived in the Central Platte Valley. Only a few ghostly crane figures were lined up along the far river bank, behind twice as many Canada geese.
Back at the Iain Nicolson Audubon Center, as water dripped from my poncho, I quoted to the Nebraska Tourism Commission’s Erin Lenz the new tourism campaign tagline, “Nebraska. Honestly, It’s Not For Everyone.”
I could joke because no one knew Nebraska was only hours away from historic floods that would devastate farms, ranches, homes, businesses, roads, bridges and entire towns across Nebraska, and take the lives of six people and thousands of cattle.
The heart-breaking personal stories people shared through media interviews represented hardships faced by thousands of others. In the past year, many have had to find new normals in where they live, how they manage their businesses, and how much attention they pay to nearby rivers and streams that forever changed their lives.
The storytellers include Sherman County farmers-cattle producers Richard Panowicz of Rockville and Mike Kaminski of Loup City.
A year ago today, they watched dozens of their cows and calves being swept down the Middle Loup River. They have sand-covered grazing areas that will take years to recover.
I talked with them by phone a week after the flood, and visited their farms in May and last week to check on recovery activities. The one-year-later story will be published Saturday in the Weekend Hub, with additional photos and a video posted at kearneyhub.com.
Anyone who has said most farmers and ranchers don’t care about their animals was wrong before March 13, 2019, and is a bigger liar since then.
Panowicz and Kaminski said the wet, brutally cold 2019 calving season before the flood made it urgent to get newborns to safe, dry places. I could see emotion in their eyes and hear it in their voices when they said they felt helpless when watching some of those calves and their moms being swept away in a flood of water and ice chunks the size of pickups.
In every interview, they emphasized that many other people had it a lot worse.
I found words in my notebook that were said by Panowicz and Kaminski and/or represented the past year’s journey for them and other Nebraska farmers and ranchers: resiliency, stubbornness, tenacity, perseverance, kindness, and strength of mind, body and soul.
Kaminski used the word “grace” every time we talked. He said it’s because of grace that his home was untouched by floodwaters, his family is safe and they still can pursue the way of life they love.
He also saw grace in people, even strangers, who immediately jumped in to help. They included Nebraska friends, neighbors, farm organizations and businesses, and Ohio farmers who drove into his farmyard with hay and fence supplies.
Another word use stood out during my time with Panowicz and Kaminski on land they still love along the Middle Loup.
While talking about the flood and what’s different now, “bittersweet” was spoken several times. However, not once did they say or reflect the word “bitter.”
Lori Potter is a Hub staff writer.