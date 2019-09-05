There has been a great deal of talk in the news and in the diners about Buffalo County’s assessed values. It seems that misnomers and rumors travel far faster than facts. While the process is not terribly complicated, it is widely misunderstood. Wading through all of the crazy explanations has been an experience for me during the last five years as I have been studying the issue and trying to help people understand.
The simple truth is that each individual property should be assessed at the market value of that property. How that value is derived seems to be an issue that Buffalo County Assessor Ethel Skinner has been working hard to get right.
There are a little more than 25,000 parcels in our county that the assessor is responsible to assign a legitimate market value, and that can be a difficult task. During the last few years, we have heard from property owners who were upset that their values went up, some of them because they went above their perceived value of their property. These stories have gotten a lot of attention.
What about the rest of us? What about the people who know that the value of their property is more than the assessed value assigned to it? We actually are in the majority. The study I completed this year contained 292 residential properties that sold from Jan. 1-Aug. 10 through a Realtor. Those properties were offered on the open market and a buyer and seller agreed to a price that was acceptable to both. This is the very definition of market value.
When I compared those market values to the assessed value they were assigned in 2019, the results were telling. Twenty-three percent of those properties had an assessed value that was more than they sold for. Most were very close, and certainly within a margin of error that is recognized in any data set of 25,000 units. Twenty percent were within the range that the county assessors in Nebraska are charged with (95 percent-100 percent) This left 57 percent of the properties that were assessed for less than their market value by enough that they are considered out of compliance.
In fact, 25 percent of the properties were assessed at less than 85 percent of the amount they actually sold for.
An assessor is responsible for getting the values correct and equalizing those values — or leveling the playing field. It is a difficult task, and there are many rules and regulations that an assessor must follow that actually make it more difficult to do their job.
In the past few years, our county has made tremendous strides toward meeting both of those goals.
One year ago, the study showed that almost 80 percent of properties were lower than 80 percent of the value that the property owner perceived their house was worth. Those numbers are much better now.
Because we have made those strides, our tax levy has decreased significantly. For residents within the city limits of Kearney, by 2012 our levy had climbed to 2.159 because our values had gotten so far behind over a long period. By 2017, that levy had dropped back to 1.803 because the values were being brought back up to where they are supposed to be by law. We hadn’t seen a levy that low since 2003.
With the strides the assessor made this year, we may very well see another drop in our levy.
The problem of under-valued properties was created over a long period of time, and once discovered, had to be corrected. The law does not allow it to be corrected over a longer period of time, the law says it needs to be corrected. While this makes many people angry, it is not the fault of the school board, the city council, the county commissioners or even the assessor that these corrections had to be made. A lot of the anger is misplaced.
County Board Chair Bill McMullen of Kearney has created a plan to make the process better. As a part of this plan, he has organized an advisory panel that contains real estate professionals, commissioners and the assessors office. Many suggestions already have been made and taken into account.
While the panel’s main focus is how to avoid so many protests, the panel also is focusing on the bigger problem: How do we best serve the people of Buffalo County by making sure all of the assessments are as close to correct as possible to equalize the tax burden, based upon the true value of the property?
The assessors office actually has made great strides during the last few years toward this goal. We hope to continue that process with some tweaks that will make it more equitable and comfortable for all residents of the county.
