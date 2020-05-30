On Monday afternoon, the official Memorial Day, I was sprawled on the floor cleaning out my filing cabinet. I wadded up dated bills, yellowed receipts and expired coupons and put them in the trash.
When I finished, I slipped those empty file folders back into the cabinet. It was then that I noticed a file in the back with a tab that said “memorials.” It was as bloated as a glutton after Thanksgiving dinner. It begged to be pruned, so I pulled it out.
As I set it on the floor, it opened with a splat, and a jumble of cards and letters and photos and frayed newspaper clippings spilled out like fragile rose petals from a long-ago dance. As raindrops splattered against my windows, I picked up these cards and letters and began to read them.
I reopened sympathy cards sent to me when my father died 20 years ago. I had not read those cards since the guests had gone home after his funeral, and the house was silent and empty.
I found cards sent after my mother died four years ago, including one signed by 15 friends from the National Federation of Press Women. That touching card had sustained me for days.
I found a note from a Kearney friend who thanked me for returning to the Kearney Hub in 2017.
I found notes of congratulations about awards I’d won.
I found a letter my grandfather wrote to my grandmother when they were courting a century ago.
I teared up reading the touching note that my son tucked into his Mother’s Day card in 2019.
I found the Mother’s Day card that my grandchildren, now teenagers, had scribbled for me before they could print.
Then, concealed in a plain envelope, I found the 10-page, single-space typewritten letter I wrote to family after a memorial service for dear friends Gene and Mary Foushee in Bluff, Utah, in fall 2018. That glorious celebration was held high on a bluff above the Sun Juan River under pure blue skies, with a splash of golden cottonwoods in the distance.
By now, the hard rain outside had softened to gentle pattering, like the affection on the pages of these letters.
Finding another hefty envelope. I discovered tributes to my cousin Jenny Nickell, whose sudden death in 2016 followed my mother’s passing by just 10 days.
Jenny was a pit producer for NBCSN and had worked many Indy 500s, our family’s 97-year tradition. On Monday afternoon, in fact, I should have been driving home from the 500, but COVID-19 had postponed the race, and now, unexpectedly, I was entangled in bits of Jenny’s past on my living room floor.
I found the eulogy my son Matt read at her memorial service. He and his cousin Clay had worn cheap black-and-white checkered suits to the 2015 Indy 500. Jenny was so tickled she trotted Matt and Clay around the track before the race, and their photo showed up in newspapers from Boston to Beijing.
Tucked inside that envelope was another crumpled eulogy, this one given by Terry Lingner, a veteran sports producer for 35 years who had specialized in racing and owned Lingner Group Productions. Jenny had worked for him and become a dear friend.
Reading Lingner’s words whirled me back to Lingner’s infectious energy that afternoon, how he practically bounced as he walked up to talk about Jenny. He joked. He laughed. His words scattered our tears and left us smiling, too. As I read those words Monday, I found myself smiling again.
We tuck old mementos into our attics, turn off the light and head downstairs. We forget about them. Then, finally, when someone dies or we’re packing to move, we raise the lid again, and beloved faces and voices and handwriting and memories gush out like buried treasure.
Shuttered out of my 44th Indy 500, I expected a glum Memorial Day weekend, but cleaning out old files transformed it into one I’ll never forget. If you’ve put dated keepsakes away, go find them and savor them.
You’re in for a treat.