Isaac, 11, sat in the front seat of my car a few weeks ago. He stared wide-eyed at the dirt road, the empty cornfields, the empty sky and gently rolling prairie.
“I think the kids who live out here are home-schooled,” he announced with authority. “There’s nothing out here.”
We were headed to a ranch northeast of Elm Creek, bumping up and down five miles of rough unpaved road.
Isaac is my great-nephew, the son of my niece Meghan Breitzmann and her husband Paul. They stopped in Kearney on their way from suburban Cleveland to a Thanksgiving family reunion in Estes Park, Colo. Since the kids were off school Thanksgiving week, they decided to drive the 2,400 miles each way to Colorado to see America up-close and personal.
They arrived in Kearney on a sunny, mild Sunday afternoon. I took them out to Fort Kearny so Isaac and his sisters Elise, 8, and Edith, 5, could run after two long days in the car. They bounced over the fields, fingered the covered wagon and explored the old blockade. They climbed up into the lookout towers on the corners.
They rolled in the grass like exuberant puppies.
I took a round-about route back to Kearney. We went east on Highway 150, then north on Highway 10 to Highway 30 so they could see the busy UP tracks. “What’s that?” Isaac asked, pointing at a tall structure that poked into the sky like a rectangular church steeple. A grain elevator, I said. He didn’t know what that was.
Monday morning, I took these city folk off to see a ranch. It was the first they’d ever visited. Traffic thinned as we journeyed north on Highway 10, then west on Highway 40. Buildings gave way to creeks and cornfields. Even the pavement disappeared when we turned onto a dirt road. That’s when Isaac made that comment about home-schoolers. I told him school buses ventured out this far to take all the farm kids to school.
At last, after five bumpy miles, we reached Kyla and Tim Martin’s farm. We were greeted by a couple of frisky pups. Then Kyla led us on a grand tour.
She pointed into distant pastures. We saw horses, cattle and bulls. We poked our heads into curious sheds. Inside a stall was a 17-year-old horse named Morgan. Kyla filled a bucket with grain, and the kids fed him, holding their grain-filled palms up as if in prayer — all except for Edith, 5, who’d spotted stacked bales of hay and decided to scramble up them instead.
We saw more horses and a new calving shed, and a little stove on legs used for branding. The farm is “small” by Nebraska standards, but to city kids visiting a farm for the first time, it seemed enormous.
The Martins’ son Ryan piled us all into a pickup and took us out to see the cows. I thought we’d stare at the cows over the fence, but no. That pickup bounced down into a gully. Ryan got out and opened a gate, drove that pickup through it into a cornfield, then got out and closed the gate and inched his way right into that herd. I was sure he’d run into a couple of those cows, but he slipped through them like melted butter.
At last, he stopped, and we all got out. We were surrounded by cattle.
Ryan had a bucket of little corn cobs. With great delight, the kids reached in and began tossing them to the cows.
Today’s kids have squeezed their worlds into tiny screens on phones and electronic games, but Isaac, Elise and Edith stood there mesmerized by living things — the drooling cattle, that enormous blue sky, the shivering sun and Lilliputian ears of corn the combine had dropped during the harvest.
They didn’t want to leave, but it was, at last, time to go.
The next day, from Denver, Meghan sent me an exuberant text: “That was truly the highlight of our trip so far.” I think it will stay that way for a long time.
