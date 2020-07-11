The Charlotte, N.C. airport was a madhouse. I walked off the jetway at noon June 16 into throngs of hurrying, scurrying people. Every shop was open. Restaurants. Newstands. Jewelry stores. Bookstores. Specialty shops selling chic suitcases and nifty gadgets.
I was shocked. As America is being throttled by the COVID-19 pandemic, many airports are slumbering, but not Charlotte. It was bustling like frenzied bees on a rosebush.
Luckily, I escaped an hour later to fly on to Dulles International Airport in Washington, D.C. to visit my daughter, but I can’t shake that vision, especially as COVID-19 cases skyrocket across this nation.
Traveling is precarious these days. I’m well aware of that, especially covering COVID-19 for the Hub, but as COVID-19 cases began to ebb, I flew home to Cleveland, and then Aldie, Va., to see family. I hadn’t seen them since Christmas.
I pondered my method of travel long and hard. If I drove, I could stick to drive-thru and carry-out meals, but I wondered how sanitized motel rooms truly are.
Also, friends who drove from San Diego to Chicago in May talked about how the manager of a motel in Richfield, Utah, thumbed his nose at COVID-19 precautions and shoved tables in the little breakfast bar suffocatingly close together.
Flying seemed faster and wiser. My son-in-law, who has a corporate job, assured me that airlines are the safest way to go these days because airports are deserted, and airlines are scrubbing planes thoroughly between every flight. So I flew.
My first flight, from Grand Island to Dallas, was perhaps 40 percent full. I had a single seat lining the left side of the aircraft. I felt protected.
When I got to Dallas, that airport still seemed a bit sleepy, as if it was rubbing its eyes and waking up after COVID-19. Crowds were sparse, most people were masked and few restaurants were open. Only five of us were in the normally jammed Skytram that goes between terminals. When I ate lunch at a TGI Friday’s, I was served on a paper plate and given a plastic package of dispensable utensils.
But my assurance that air travel as risk-free faded on the flight from Dallas to Cleveland. The plane was jammed. As I boarded, I was given a paper bag with a bottle of water and a few cookies because flight attendants would not be wheeling that refreshment cart down the aisle. Every seat was full. I wore a face mask, but I was nervous being so close to that crowd for nearly three hours.
Four days later, I flew from the airport in Akron, Ohio, to Dulles in Washington. My first reservations were abruptly canceled — that happens often in these COVID-19 times — and I was shuffled onto a flight from Akron to Charlotte, and then on to Dulles.
The Akron airport was a prize because nobody was there. The airport has had economic problems, but only one lonely gate, way way in the back of that empty place, was in use. All the restaurants were closed; so were most of the gates. The plane was perhaps two-thirds full. To move from ghostly Akron to that circus at Charlotte was jarring. I was relieved to find Dulles as quiet as Second Avenue at 3 a.m. with closed stores and few passengers.
I found my trip curious. The airlines harped over and over about maintaining top-notch standards of cleanliness. American required face masks and reminded us ad nauseum — even after we were taxiing to take off — that we couldn’t board without one. Yet they packed us in on most flights like sausages, three abreast in each row.
I have no regrets about my trip. Seeing family was exuberating. We hiked, biked and kayaked away from other people. I know the airlines are hurting. In Dallas airport, I saw rows and rows of idle planes. But when I got home, I decided to self-quarantine for two weeks so as not to inadvertently spread COVID-19. So far — knock on wood — I’m healthy.
But no wonder COVID-19 is exploding. Too many people are thumbing their noses at safeguards.