Every year it’s the same. I buy the seeds, plan the garden and browse the aisles of local greenhouses, trying to find the perfect plants to brighten the outside of my home. But then life gets in the way. One kid has a soccer tournament. The other kid has acting practice. The toddler runs around trying to throw baseballs at my windows.
Days are full of work and driving kids to and from activities. And at night, if we’re home, we’re doing homework and making meals and cleaning sticky things off the floor.
And before I know it, it’s June and those flowers I promised to plant sit in the store and weeds fill the place where things were supposed to grow.
I never have time. And if I do, I’m too exhausted to do anything about it.
And then, spring of 2020 came roaring in.
It feels like the old normal was years ago. Each day we do the same thing.
Wake up late.
Work from home.
School from home.
“Mom, what can I eat?”
Meal after meal after meal.
“Mom, I’m hungry.”
Seriously, how do they eat so much food?
“Mom, I’m so bored.”
And, if weather is kind — please weather be kind — we’ll get outside and run around in bare feet, the sun touching our skin like a much-needed hug.
We don’t go anywhere.
We don’t do anything.
Hours are spent together and Sunday mornings are spent in the living room watching “virtual” church.
It feels more like 1990 and less like what I imagined 2020 to be.
And sometimes, just sometimes, I don’t mind it at all.
I planted my garden this week. The one I was always too busy to plant. I bought the seeds. I plotted the land. I dug in the soil.
Hours spent outside. It was God, the dirt and me.
While I worked, I made plans to grow my business. I listened to my kids’ giggle (and fight) across the yard. I watched my husband relax on the deck with a cold drink and the warm sun shining on his face.
I felt content, for the first time in a long time.
It could be too early to plant.
“Make sure to cover those tomatoes,” Mom warned me.
But that’s OK. I did it anyway. And it brought life to my soul.
When September hits, I’m usually over all things growing. I want a pumpkin on my porch and mums in my planters and zero responsibly for watering live things.
Except children, of course.
Usually it’s because I’m so worn from everything else, that tending to an overgrown weed patch is never on my list of fun things to do.
And this year, I hope that continues. Because that could mean that life will be busy once again. Oh, how I pray life gets busy once again.
But until then, we sit. We wait. We watch the garden grow.
I have a feeling it’s going to be my best one yet.