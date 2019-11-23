Recently my husband and I returned from a much-anticipated trip: part anniversary celebration, part sabbatical, part family time, part vacation. I know, that’s a lot of things packed into one trip. When it’s difficult to get away for more than a weekend, you try to make the most of it! Needless to say, there were some disappointments, some unmet expectations and times of frustration. Looking back now, I see how some of those seemingly negative things were, in fact, blessings in disguise.
Going through our various struggles, we discovered more of who we were as individuals, as a couple and as children of God. I discovered that when things don’t go according to plan, it can be hard to be thankful, especially for me.
In the Old Testament, we read how Joseph was left for dead by his brothers, sold into slavery, thrown into jail after being wrongly accused and forgotten by those he had helped. Despite all of this, when Joseph’s freedom was granted and he was reunited with his family, he saw how the hand of God had been in it all. Genesis 50:20 reveals a look into Joseph’s life of thankfulness: “You intended to harm me, but God intended it all for good. He brought me to this position so I could save the lives of many people.” What a perspective! Lord, give us eyes to see where you are at work in our lives. Give us faith to trust your plan.
I had to laugh when we returned home from our trip. Within the first hour or so of checking the mail/email, etc., Psalm 46:10 kept popping up: “Be still and know that I am God.” Such a short “simple” verse, and yet in our busy, modern world, it easily can be forgotten. When we take the time to pause, breathe and invite the Lord into our chaos, it’s amazing how it all seems to dissipate. There’s a hymn that says, “Turn your eyes upon Jesus, look full in His wonderful face, and the things of earth will grow strangely dim in the light of His glory and grace.” Such rich, true words. Nothing is a match for our God!
Regardless of our situation, our circumstances or our perspective, God is, and will always be, God. Ann Voskamp shares in her book, “One Thousand Gifts,” that “We give thanks to God not because of how we feel, but because of who He is.” Wow!
I believe a lot of the mess we see in our world today is a result of our culture promoting the idea that the ultimate good comes from doing what “feels right, good or best” and people swallowing and believing that lie. God is the only one who is truly right, truly good and knows what is best. Our sinful, human nature is swayed easily and can mess things up. Thankfulness, then, can’t be based on our ever-changing feelings, but must be rooted in the steadfastness of our God, who never changes! He is always just, always good, always faithful, always loving.
As we approach the Thanksgiving holiday and prepare to eat turkey and pumpkin pie, watch football and spend time with family and friends, let’s challenge ourselves to be thankful. Not just because it’s a seasonal thing, but because it should be an everyday thing. When the pie burns, the uncle is offended or the children are cranky, let’s turn our hearts and minds to the God who sees, who loves and gives us so much to be thankful for!
“Let us come before His Presence with Thanksgiving …” Psalm 95:2
The Rev. Deborah Schrader is pastor at Lighthouse Church in Kearney.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.