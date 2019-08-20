If I were a political adviser to a conservative Republican senator or governor with presidential ambitions, I’d be giving one message right now: Challenge Donald Trump for the nomination.
Not because Trump is particularly vulnerable. He appears to be close to a lock for renomination, and that would most likely be true even if he slumped badly in the next six months.
Still, it’s the smart move.
After all, look at the last two Republicans to take on incumbent presidents from the party.
In 1991-92, Pat Buchanan ran against sitting Republican President George H.W. Bush. Buchanan originally was mounting an ideological protest against Bush, whom hard-line conservatives never trusted and who had violated some aspects of conservative orthodoxy during his presidency. Still, the candidacy of the longtime pundit and occasional White House staffer wasn’t expected to go anywhere until the 1991 recession hit and Bush’s popularity cratered. Buchanan wound up running as much of a populist economic campaign as the social conservative one that he had intended, and while he never came close to the nomination — peaking with 37 percent of the vote in New Hampshire and failing to win a single contest — he certainly did create quite a stir.
The outcome for Buchanan? Rather than being punished by the party for weakening a president who lost to Bill Clinton, Buchanan wound up gaining a fair amount of stature and ran a somewhat serious campaign for the 1996 nomination, winning three states including New Hampshire and winding up second in votes and delegates. It’s hard to imagine Buchanan having done as well in 1996 had he passed on 1992.
Before that, in 1976, Ronald Reagan challenged sitting Republican President Gerald Ford. It was an unusual situation; Ford had ascended to be vice president after Spiro Agnew resigned, and then was elevated to the presidency when Richard Nixon resigned. Ford had never been nominated for anything beyond a House district. Reagan, who already had run for president in 1968 but had fallen short, almost defeated Ford.
Reagan, of course, won the Republican nomination and the presidency in 1980. There’s no way to know whether he would have won without the 1976 effort, but it seems likely that it helped him. After all, without it he would have been an aging, stale possibility, one who had by 1980 been out of office for six years with little to show since then.
There’s one more perhaps relevant data point. John McCain spent a few years during George W. Bush’s first term as a major source of dissent, voting with the Democrats enough times that John Kerry reportedly considered McCain as a running mate in 2004. McCain, instead, chose to return to Republican orthodoxy, and wound up the 2008 nominee. Speaking out against the president isn’t the same as a nomination challenge, but it shows that Republicans were pretty forgiving of McCain.
So what about 2020? Right now, Trump polls well among Republicans. But it’s not a bad gamble that a serious conservative challenger could pick off some votes.