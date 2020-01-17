I’ve been called many things, but “cool” isn’t one of them. I never aspired to be cool. As a child, I was a tomboy who liked sports and books, not dolls, and blue jeans over anything pink and/or frilly.
As a teen, I didn’t care about most things that made other kids cool. My twin sister, Lisa, and I drove our parents’ car to school if we had after-school activities. Otherwise, we rode the bus.
So I was surprised to learn from a Minneapolis Star Tribune story in Wednesday’s Hub that my never-colored gray — not silver, not salt-and-pepper, just plain gray — hair is cool.
I did nothing when the first few gray hairs started mixing with the brown ones on my head. Mom often said if you pull gray hairs, 12 more will come to the funeral, and mine already were spreading like crabgrass in a lawn.
My female ancestors had pioneer and Great Depression upbringings. Some had perms, but most would have considered coloring their hair to look younger a waste of money.
A few used blue rinse to whiten their gray hairdos. In photos from my Potter grandparents’ 50th wedding anniversary celebration, one of Grandpa’s sisters has brownish hair, the result of her hairdresser grabbing the wrong bottle on blue rinse day.
I have nothing against people who color their hair. Lisa does so, which is one of many examples of how we aren’t alike and don’t have to be.
I like my easy hair. It’s cut every five to six weeks, washed twice a week, and takes five minutes to “style” with a hair dryer and comb.
When I see famous people who obviously use hair coloring, makeup and perhaps surgery to look younger, I wonder if actual-age avoidance is worth all the time and effort. And what happens when all that maintenance stops?
The cool gray hair story features a 38-year-old Minneapolis writer-actress who made and kept a New Year’s resolution two years ago to stop coloring her hair. She posted selfies on social media as her hair gradually turned gray.
She wrote that, in hindsight, dying her hair felt like hiding the “truth.”
She’s one of many women who see going gray is a life-changing experience that should be shared on social media sites where, the story says, there also are handbooks and memoirs written about transitioning to gray, T-shirts with gray hair empowerment messages and YouTube how-to videos.
Why does anyone need advice on how to naturally go gray? I tell you from experience that it just happens. There’s nothing to do and no forms to fill out.
The Minneapolis convert to natural gray hair wrote that her choice felt like “resistance and celebration and liberation — the modern-day version of throwing our bras into a bonfire.”
I understand the point the new fade-to-gray folks are making about society’s beauty and worth standards, especially for women. However, going gray shouldn’t be described in terms commonly reserved for extreme heart, mind and soul life changes.
Most of the time, hair is just hair.
Unlike the women’s movement that began in the 1970s, going gray is not a revolution. A 2018 AARP study found that 69 percent of women ages 38-53 dye their hair, as do 65 percent of those ages 54-72.
People occasionally tell me they like my hair. They usually single out the color, but some mention its waves — the ones over each ear that create most of my bad-hair days, especially in stocking hat season.
I appreciate the compliments, even though I see things differently in a mirror. I see gray hair, but I never see cool.