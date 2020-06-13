If Kearney ever has a Tournament of Roses parade, I hope they name Dick Cochran the grand marshal. Cochran is the retired restaurateur who founded Hot Meals USA in late 2017. He assumed he’d take his Hot Meals USA trailer all over the country to serve victims of floods, tornadoes and wildfires, but God had other ideas. He unleashed those disasters here.
First came the floods in central Nebraska in March 2019. Floods came again last July. As we drenched Kearneyites dried off, God sent a scourge again, this time a fresh-out-of-the-package coronavirus.
None of these disasters soured Dick. He kept on serving. He kept smiling, too. Disasters follow him like yapping farm dogs, but he keeps on smiling.
I first wrote about Dick when he launched Hot Meals USA. The concept began with the 2011 tornado in Joplin, Mo. He lived 11 miles out of Joplin back then, but his place was spared, so he drove into town, set up a truck outside City Hall and began dishing up hot meals for emergency workers and anyone who showed up.
That whetted his appetite.
A few years later, Dick moved to Kearney and started Hot Meals USA. When floods came in March 2019 he’d barely unpacked the proverbial boxes, but he put out a call for volunteers and headed up to Dannebrog. When he got there, he found that the fire hall where he’d expected to serve was under water, so he set up in a church social hall. It went off without a hitch. Three months ago, when COVID-19 roared in like a tornado, Dick faced more challenges. He couldn’t set up tables for communal meals, so he fashioned a drive-thru meal delivery from his trailer in the MONA parking lot. And his Hot Meals USA bank account had just $275. Feeding 400 people a day would cost $900 a day, so he said a prayer and started cooking, and donations poured in. That 400 meals a day quickly ballooned to 1,600 meals a day, but Dick just smiled and kept on cooking.
He delivered meals to homes, too. He served to weary medical workers at Kearney’s hospitals. He prepared food for the staff at a nursing home.
Two weeks ago, I sat down with Dick inside the Hot Meals trailer after he’d served 1,600 lunches. I thought he’d be tired, but I was wrong. He was smiling. He was headed over to serve more meals in COVID-19-scarred Lexington later that afternoon, He keeps going, like the Energizer Bunny.
His volunteers were happy, too. When I’d stop by the MONA setup and ask them how it was going, they’d explode like Old Faithful with corny jokes and laughter. Masked volunteers, some over 65, stood in that Hot Meals trailer shoulder-to-shoulder every day slapping food into plastic foam containers. Not a single one got COVID-19.
Notice that they, not Dick, did the work. Dick was like Tom Sawyer getting his pals to paint the fence. If Dick needed to dash up to Apple Market for more ketchup, they’d keep working. He’s had college kids, Scout troops, public officials, even U.S. Sen. Ben Sasse serving meals. He’s a master at fundraising, too.
But Dick is no Tom Sawyer. He offers much more than food. He offers solace and camaraderie, too. That’s his secret. He loves what he does. It all began with that terrifying tornado in Joplin.
He’s just getting started, he tells me. If COVID-19 ever loosens its grip, he plans to go to Tennessee to assist in tornado-ravaged areas, He envisions a fleet of 11 trailers marked “Kearney, Neb.” that will take food and solace anywhere in the nation after a calamity.
Tuesday night, his volunteers gathered to feast on (what else?) Dick’s pork roast, pulled pork, mashed potatoes and green beans. Friends brought salads and desserts and lots of stories. Mayor Stan Clouse gave Cochran the key to the city.
God spoke, too. Outside, a storm was clobbering Kearney, a stark reminder of why Hot Meals USA has been such a gift to this region and beyond. Thanks, Dick.