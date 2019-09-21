As a pastor for the past 26 years, I found one of my most difficult tasks is to walk alongside a member of my church who has experienced the loss of a loved one, or who is facing their own mortality because of illness.
There is an immense desire to make things better, to lessen the sting of that loss. As a minister I find myself wishing simply “to fix’” the hurt.
As I grow in this job as a shepherd, I have learned that God has called me not to “fix” the brokenhearted, but to love them, to comfort them, and most of all, to point the way to Him. I find the greatest struggle that so many dear souls have concerning heaven is the great unknown. Jesus gives us so little tangible insight into what heaven shall be like — or even what we shall do.
John 14:1-3 gives us but a glimpse into the heavenly joy to come by reminding us simply that we will be with Jesus. I believe that Christ shares such words with us for that truly is all we need to know: that in heaven we will be with Him.
I believe that Jesus gives us so few details of heaven for it is impossible for us to contemplate the beauty, the majesty, the glory that shall surround us in the Father’s house. It is hard for us to contemplate being immersed in our Heavenly Father’s presence!
We cannot fathom what it means to experience unending joy, or to know a peace and contentment that has no limits.
For in this mortal life, we rarely experience true peace. We seem to find only moments of peace, mixed in with sorrow, trials and disappointments! Therefore, it is hard for us to imagine a love that literally has no end, to embrace a peace that never diminishes, or to actually know and feel a joy that shall never end!
But this is heaven. It will exceed our wildest expectations, and truly millions of years shall pass as we reside in God’s heavenly mansion; and even so, the joy, the sweetness, the peace shall be just as fresh, just as new, just as glorious as the day we first entered its presence!
But greater still, what we shall have in heaven is Jesus. That opportunity to love and worship Him. To walk and converse with Him as we are surrounded by the glory and beauty of heaven. To touch those nail-scarred hands, and to hear His tender voice.
For in His presence, all fear will be gone. All pain, shame and disappointments of this mortal life shall fade quickly. All what shall remain, my dear children, is exactly what Christ has promised us — that you and I may be, for all eternity, with Christ.
The Rev. Dr. W. Kirwin Stewart Jr. is the pastor of First Presbyterian Church of Holdrege.
