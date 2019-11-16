A French saying says the more things change, the more they are the same. Two weeks ago, I visited my daughter in her family’s open, bright, wide-windowed new house in Aldie, Va. I charged my phone at light-socket-type connections in the wall. When someone came in from outside, a female voice chirped, “back door open.”
I hate to disillusion today’s builders, but that open floor plan is far from new. Abe Lincoln’s log cabin had an open floor plan 200 years ago.
I love exploring old houses, aging estates and historic villages of all sizes and all kinds. I marvel at the ways humans have created places to eat and sleep and escape the elements during the centuries, from the earth lodges built by Great Plains Indian tribes to the soddies built by Nebraska’s first pioneers.
I’ve stooped into reproductions of huts near Stonehenge in England.
I’ve scrambled down trails to cliff dwellings at Mesa Verde National Park and hiked up to hidden Indian ruins in Utah. I’ve explored the sprawling Chaco Culture National Historic Park in New Mexico. At the Pueblo of Acoma in New Mexico, men hauled timber from mountains 100 miles away and carried it up to the village atop the mesa via crude staircases hand-cut into the stone.
Twenty years ago, I was healed by a Hopi medicine man inside his one-room, sparsely furnished adobe house in Shungopavi on Arizona’s Hopi Reservation. Its front door was an old curtain.
I have a friend near El Rito, N.M., who built herself a circular adobe home. She gets her water by collecting rainwater in a tank.
I’ve been inside a scrawny hut among a ragged row of huts in Khayelitsha, a black township in Cape Town, South Africa. A single bare light bulb dangled from the ceiling. A row of outhouses was down the road.
In Exeter, N.H., my aunt and uncle raised their four girls in a handsome, three-story Colonial gem with two staircases. Built in 1799, it’s on the National Register of Historic Places.
Their daughter Susan lives in a cozy 180-year-old house in Troy, N.Y., with a crowded kitchen, a large dining room, a cozy living room and a narrow staircase to the second floor.
My paternal grandmother grew up in a built-by-hand frame house without indoor plumbing in the mountains of Beattyville, Ky. She and her husband raised nine children in a three-bedroom house in Middletown, Ohio, that must have seemed like a palace. It had an indoor bathroom with a clawfoot bathtub. The kitchen was barely big enough to breathe in, but it had a sizable dining room. The garage was off an alley, like in Kearney’s Pioneer Neighborhood.
One generation later, in 1956, my parents built a big-for-the-time four-bedroom house in the new Cleveland suburb of Lyndhurst, Ohio. It featured a cozy den with paneled walls. That concept — a gathering spot in addition to the living room — was new at the time.
Humans live in yurts in Mongolia and igloos in the far North. They squeeze into walk-up apartments in Manhattan. I’ve toured palaces of royalty, too, gaping at grand jaw-dropping places in Edinburgh and Vienna and St. Petersburg, Russia.
I have climbed stairs to Anne Frank’s hideout in Amsterdam. I have toured Williamsburg, Greenfield Village, Mount Vernon, and the Plymouth Colony in Massachusetts and the village recreated at Jamestown, Va. I’ve examined every house at the Stuhr Museum in Grand Island, and Willa Cather’s home in Red Cloud.
No matter where I go, I stare into the empty parlors and bedchambers and kitchens. I imagine them alive with families, voices, children and dogs, and the aroma of woodsmoke and bubbling stews and the bustle of everyday life. Whether large or small, or wood or stone, or heated by logs or natural gas, our homes essentially are the people who lived in them.
The more things change, the more they are the same.
