One good thing about working from home for most of the past three weeks has been taking any-time-of-the-weekday walks around Fountain Hills Park behind my northwest Kearney house.
Walks on nice spring days are my exercise, fresh air and thinking times, and also opportunities for social distance chats with neighbors. Recently, the main topic at the south end of my block has been twins.
My twin radar is active because my fraternal twin sister Lisa of North Platte has fraternal twin boys. Mutual interests as newspaper journalists and twins were keys to becoming friends 30 years ago with Hub Staff Writer Mary Jane Skala, then of Cleveland, at National Federation of Press Women conferences.
Two of my south corner neighbors share my ties to twins and to the Franklin County farming community around Pleasant View Christian Church — it closed in June 2014 — southeast of Wilcox. Each Kearney neighbor had a parent who grew up there, Wayne Lienemann and Donna (Tupper) Stratman.
I showed Wayne’s son Corey photos in my 1973 and 1974 Wilcox High School annuals of Wayne, a twin, in kindergarten and first grade.
Teresa (Stratman) Osmanski, an Elm Creek English teacher also working from home, recently told me she found a card my mom sent to her parents, Wes and Donna Stratman, who were married at Pleasant View.
Mom’s card was mailed soon after Teresa and her twin brother Trent were born. Teresa put it in my mailbox earlier this week.
The front artwork on the lemon yellow Hallmark card has two babies peeking out from under a blanket, two bluebirds and three pink roses under the headline, “Twins! How Exciting!” There is an inside poem about twins.
Following is part of a “dear friends” note mom wrote on the back of the card in the beautiful handwriting she could reproduce well into her 90s.
“Believe me it is a real joy to have twins, and watch them grow and gain. I won’t say it isn’t work and worry, but the rewards are great. Just let a lot of the unimportant things go. You’ll have lots of time for them when your family is grown and gone.
“We will be anxious to see your pair. May stop sometime when we are in Kearney. Take lots of pictures and enjoy your babies!”
Reading that card was like getting a message from Mom, who died at age 97½ in December 2016.
During my Wednesday walk, I thought about relationship lessons I learned from my parents and on my own as a twin — probably true too for any close siblings — that fit the current COVID-19 pandemic.
n We are more alike than we are different, but still unique individuals.
n Sometimes you must work with others or at least play nice to achieve a common goal or keep the peace.
n It’s good to know that at least one person in this world has known you all of your life, shared many of the same experiences and understands or wants to know how you are handling life changes.
n In good times and bad, it’s important to ask people how they are doing. It’s more beneficial if you know them well enough to ask about specific people, events and activities important to their lives.
n You don’t have to agree with people or even like them all the time to care about them or share common concerns for our community, county, state and/or world.
Here’s another Mom-related thought. Sometimes an old-fashioned, handwritten card means more than an email, text or even a phone call.
It certainly is more likely to be saved longer.
Lori Potter is a Hub staff writer.