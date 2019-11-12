I’ve never been tall. Unless you count those few months in seventh grade when I towered over the boys. They caught up soon enough. I’m not tall, but I don’t like to say I’m short, either. My height, 5-foot-4, is average in my mind. My husband’s family is quick to point out that 5-foot-4 is, indeed, short, because the men in his family range from 6-foot-4 to 6-foot-9.
I think we can all agree on one thing. Any human who hits their head on a ceiling fan is tall. And not at all normal.
But back to my average height.
I think my older daughter, Ella, will probably be like me in the height category. The marks on the door where we’ve measure their head-to-toe ratios for the past 11 years, seem to think so.
Ella’s little sister, Grace is two inches taller than Ella was at age 9, and they wear the same shoe size. It won’t be long until Grace towers over her older sister.
Clearly, she has her dad’s tall genes.
But for now, all of my kids are shorter than me. And that’s how I like it. It makes my heart think that I have plenty of time before these kids grow up.
But my head knows better.
This weekend, Ella participated in her third Kearney Community Theatre play. It was wonderful as usual.
Her character was named Zeek and she was required to pull her hair back into a smooth ponytail as part of the costume for this role. Ella has been putting her hair into a ponytail on her own for months now. Maybe even years. At age 11, she seems to need me less in the personal appearance role. But this weekend, I wanted to help her anyway.
“Ella, let me brush your hair,” I told her.
“Ugh, mom, it’s fine. I can do it,” she reminded me.
“Yes, I know, but just let me do this for you,” I begged, feeling exceptionally emotional, even for me.
She stood in front of me, as usual. I grabbed a brush, as usual, just like I did for so many years prior.
But this time was different.
This time, my heart caught up with my brain and in an instant, I knew.
“Woah,” I gasped. “Um, Ella, are you on your tippy toes?”
“Nope!” she said proudly.
“But I can’t do your hair like this. You’re too tall. I need a step stool. When did you get so tall? How is this happening?”
She laughed. I sighed.
That night, as I watched my girl on stage, I cried a little. Happy tears, of course, proud tears, of course. She’s older now, and somehow, I just realized it. She’s been in front of me this entire time, but I didn’t see it.
I see it now.
She’s almost taller than her mama. It’s beautiful and bittersweet, and all happening faster than my heart can handle.
I should have a few more years before all of my kids start looking down at their mother. The toddler, Keithan, is off the charts in the height category, which probably doesn’t surprise you.
I’m going to need to invest in more high heels.
