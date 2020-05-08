The joke in a series of mostly dumb insurance company TV ads is that most of us are destined to become our parents. Specifically the parents we saw through our less-than-objective young adult eyes.
I’d never do business with a company that isn’t serious about a serious topic, such as having adequate insurance, but some ad scenarios ring true. Doing tasks the way our parents did them and saying things we swore we’d never repeat is inevitable.
I stopped pretending years ago that such statements were infrequent accidents. Now, I often warn people about what’s coming by starting with, “As my mom (or dad) used to say...”
I recently told two teens I was certain at their age that I’d never be like my mother. When I added that they will be like their mother someday, the looks on their faces told me they expect immunity from such a destiny.
I should have explained that being like your mother is a good thing when you have a great mom like I did.
Sunday will be my fourth Mother’s Day without Mom. I took time this week to review a few examples of how I’m like Ruth Ann (Dunn) Potter and how I’m different.
First some differences.
My fraternal twin sister, Lisa, favors Mom in appearance more than I do. However, I kinda have Mom’s feet, especially the toes. I definitely inherited her mother’s skinny hands with prominent bones and veins.
I can only dream of having half of Mom’s talent and love of cooking — even 10 percent would be a big improvement — and her sewing repair skills would come in handy.
Mom had a much more nurturing spirit and her childhood dream was to be a nurse. What it takes to have such a calling is more real to me now because of the skill, courage and concern for others that’s obvious in the thousands of nurses in vital life-or-death roles during the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.
Nursing school was impossible for Mom. She graduated in 1935 from Naponee High School at age 15 and worked for a year as a housekeeper, cook and nanny to afford normal school training to be a rural schoolteacher.
Our common traits include being introverts who prefer routines, order, and familiar settings and people.
We both liked to read — newspapers and magazines more than books. Mom read nearly every word I wrote as a journalist. Even into her 90s, she clipped my newspaper columns and taped them into scrapbooks.
We tried to avoid conflicts and hurting other people’s feelings, even if it meant apologizing when there wasn’t a reason to do so or going into “never mind” mode and walking away.
We liked to travel once or twice a year, but always enjoyed coming home.
We did a lot of exploring close to home. I took her on drives in the country, crane watching excursions and other field trips. When she was 90, we went to the February 2010 public open house for the new Buffalo County Detention Center because she told me she always wondered what it was like inside a jail.
Like her, my ears burn when I hear vile language or other unkind words spoken.
I tried not to be a grocery shopper who spends too much time reading labels and computing prices per serving to save a few cents. But like my mom, I am that kind of shopper.
Similarly, it always has been hard to talk ourselves into occasionally buying things we want if they aren’t also things we need.
I can explain that. Mom was a daughter of the Great Depression and I am my mother’s daughter.
I miss her every day.
Lori Potter is a Hub staff writer.