I got an email from a friend in Ohio this week that raised my hackles. He dismissed the fuss over COVID-19 as “overblown.” He’s bored. He misses concerts and his friends. He refuses to wear a mask. He thinks Ohioans should thumb their noses at this nonsense and get back to living.
I was stunned, then puzzled, then angry. I emailed back and described COVID-19 through my journalist’s eyes.
Dear Ed:
I cover COVID-19 here in Kearney. I put in 15 hours of overtime the past two weeks, but I’m lucky. I still have a paycheck, and I can work from home.
If you think media coverage is overblown, come out to Kearney and spend a month with me. Listen to the people I interview. Watch me count the rising number of cases every day. Sit in by Zoom on the weekly hospital press conference. Watch the small troop of volunteers who cook 1,200 meals in a trailer in a parking lot every day and deliver them to seniors and others who can’t get out. Your attitude will change in a hurry.
In case you haven’t noticed, COVID-19 cases still are rising in Ohio. but they’re manageable because of social distancing and other mandates that your wise Gov. Mike De- Wine started early, in March.
Here in Nebraska, we have a staggering surge of COVID-19 cases in meatpacking plants. Plant officials are begging the governor to let the plants shut down for a few weeks, or let nervous employees stay home, or restructure the interiors so people aren’t working shoulder to shoulder. With COVID-19’s 14-day incubation period, the person who works in the plant next to you could be sick before he or she is aware of it.
But our governor — who has been doing a relatively decent job — is under federal orders to keep the plants open.
The workers are in a Catch-22. They need their paychecks, but they don’t want to die. If they choose to stay home, they can’t get unemployment.
Our governor insists Americans have to eat, and he’s right. But plants have closed in South Dakota, Iowa, and the eastern edges of Nebraska because they are overrun with COVID-19. Keeping them open only infects more people.
Kearney dangles in between Grand Island and Lexington, both state hot spots. Grand Island, 50 miles east of here, has the most COVID-19 cases in its county than anywhere else in the state.
The town of Lexington, 40 miles west of here, has a suspected 50 percent infection rate. Its population includes many immigrants from Mexico and Sudan who work in these plants. Three generations live in tiny apartments. For them, both work and home are hotbeds of COVID-19.
The state, like much of the country, doesn’t have the means to determine who carries the virus and who does not. Many young people have COVID-19 here; so do a few children. Dawson County had its first death Monday. A Buffalo County man died in March.
The health district official here says COVID-19 will run another four to eight months. He said it will continue until there are more tests and a vaccine. Since we lack tests, the true number of cases is a mystery, but he knows it’s much higher than reported.
Nearby Harlan County officially has zero cases, but people are sick there, too. There just aren’t enough tests to confirm the number of cases.
You are fortunate. You are retired, so you can stay at home. Your pension check is unaffected by COVID-19. Yet, you’re chafing at restraints like a 2-year-old who’s fenced in by his loving parents. He’s too young to understand. You’re not.
You’re grumpy because Major League Baseball is postponed? I suggest you talk to my friend Jim Isabella. He was a skeptic, too, until COVID-19 landed him in the hospital. It changed him. Now he says that nothing — not a job or an ice cream cone — is worth the cost of a single human life.
The reason you can sip wine on your deck before dinner is because of social distancing and other measures taken by your wise governor. Instead of whining, be thankful.