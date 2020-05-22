I discovered three people in spring 1979 who seemed to understand me better than anyone one else, except for Mom, of course. It was at my first Nebraska Press Women conference.
One of the two people I knew at the Hastings event was the late Marianne Beel, a Valentine rancher and North Platte Telegraph correspondent who had recruited me the previous fall, when I was a rookie reporter at the Alliance Times-Herald, to join NPW and enter its contest.
I won an award that was presented at the conference — third place in a writing category. By then, I was working at the York News-Times.
The first workshop was the Myers-Briggs personality survey. I sat next to Mary Pat Finn-Hoag who also was a Nebraska farm girl turned journalist at the Norfolk Daily News.
Survey results showed we were the only two ISTJs in the room. Mary Pat was really excited, but I think had more to do with making a new friend with whom she already had something in common than with being an ISTJ.
ISTJ stands for introvert, sensing, thinking and judging. Then and now, I wonder how the survey’s personality type description created by Katherine Cook Myers and her daughter Isabel Briggs Myers in the 1940s-50s could be so accurate.
Their survey knew I’m easily frustrated with the inconsistencies of others; punctual; tend to keep my feelings to myself; clearly sense right and wrong, especially in my areas of interest and/or responsibility; find effusive emotional expression difficult; and prefer established institutions and ways of doing things.
Everyone who takes the Myers-Briggs survey gets a four-letter identification — introvert or extrovert, sensing or intuition, thinking or feeling and judging or perceiving. So there are multiple combinations.
Some ways in which Mary Pat and I are not alike were revealed during a later NPW conference’s “True Colors” survey (gold, orange, green, blue). My gold with green overtones reflect strong ISTJ qualities. More blue in Mary Pat’s rainbow acknowledges her people person, compassionate qualities.
Maybe other preferences and patterns could be used in other personality surveys or studies by college sociology majors. Have a study group take Myers-Briggs and then see if people in each personality type like the same foods, music, books, movies, sports or other interests.
Do all ISTJs eat healthy or do some always want “fries with that?” How many subsets based on food would there be if a researcher charted choices at sandwich shops, salad bars and buffets?
Do groups mostly alike on a paper (or online) survey clearly become individuals based on their leisure activities?
It might be interesting now to study how different personality types have adapted to working and/or social distancing from home the past two months or longer. Accuracy would require separating people like me who live with a cat from people surrounded by human families.
Did any self-discovery come during meditation or a peaceful walk, or as an afterthought because there was nothing new to read or worth watching on TV and you didn’t want to start a work- or home-related project?
I had a potential self-discovery moment Wednesday to consider ways to smooth some of my ISTJ personality’s sharp edges. Because of my fading concentration skills, my thoughts shifted to the types of TV shows I’ve been watching — network news; animal shows about veterinarians, dog trainers and zoos; law enforcement shows featuring game wardens, police and sheriff officers, and homicide detectives; sports reruns, mostly NFL; and food competitions.
What does that say about my personality?
Lori Potter is a Hub staff writer.