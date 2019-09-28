The Platte River works hard for Nebraskans. All too often, rivers’ health and what they do for us are taken for granted.
Many Nebraska rivers are being choked by invasive plants, creating a serious problem for wildlife. So, conservation efforts for cranes and nesting shorebirds on the Platte include clearing the channel of woody growth and invasive plants.
Since 1940, nearly 90 percent of the wide-open sandy channel habitat has been lost to invading plants. This vegetation growth is the result of removing nearly 70 percent of the water and regulating flows behind dams, such as Kingsley.
The encroaching vegetation is not only bad for birds, it can be a real problem for people. As the vegetation chokes the channels, water backs up and rises, causing increased flooding.
Audubon’s Rowe Sanctuary began clearing river channels on Audubon property in the 1970s. Those efforts began with volunteers using hand tools, weed trimmers and lawn mowers to clear islands.
This evolved in the early 1990s when Rowe Sanctuary, the Crane Trust and U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service teamed up to begin a large clearing effort using heavy machinery. Eventually, more partners joined the effort and invasive plants such as phragmites began to be tackled with the help of the Platte Valley Weed Management Area group and Platte River Recovery Implementation Program.
All of this work improves the river’s ability to move water and helps reduce flooding. At the same time, it makes more area for birds to use.
While flooding this year in Kearney and around the state still is fresh in our minds, it’s important to point out how much the efforts by the conservation community helped to reduce the impact of high water.
River water often is measured in cubic feet per second. One cubic foot is approximately 7.5 gallons. Therefore, 1 cfs means 7.5 gallons of water passes a given point each second.
The South Platte River in Colorado had a 2013 flood event that resulted in Platte River flows of 13,000 cfs past the Kearney stream gauge. River height was at 7 feet, which is flood stage as determined by the National Weather Service.
During the July 2019 flood event in Kearney, river flows reached 23,000 cfs, nearly twice the flows during the 2013 event. When the river gauge measured 13,000 cfs, the same as in 2013, river height was at 6 feet — 1 foot lower than the same amount of water produced in 2013.
Even more important to Kearney, when the river peaked at 23,000 cfs in July, the height of the river was only 7.5 feet. With nearly twice the water as in 2013, the river was only a half-foot higher.
Because of the increased channel clearing by the conservation and weed management groups, the Platte Program, and many others from 2013 to the present, the city of Kearney was spared even more water damage.
It’s a struggle each year to find enough money to continue battling the invading vegetation. If that effort stopped today, it would take two or three years for the river to be in worse shape than it was in the early 2000s.
The wide shallow channels of the Platte are essential for roosting cranes, nesting shorebirds and also the safety of our towns and farmlands along the river. When you speak to your legislators, please let them know how important funding for this effort is for the future of Nebraska.
Bill Taddicken is director of Audubon’s Rowe Sanctuary southwest of Gibbon.
