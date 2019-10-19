A producer called me last week to ask if moldy corn should be used as earlage. The answer is, “It depends.”
There are several types of mold in fields, depending on the year, weather conditions, field history, crop rotation and if the crop experienced any hail or insect damage during the growing season.
Any crop damage sustained during the growing season — especially to ears — can leave plants vulnerable to diseases.
Some of the most common ear molds found this time of the year are Fusarium, Gibberella, Diplodia, Penicillium or Aspergillus.
Certain diseases develop in hot, dry years and others are seen when it’s cool and wet. So keep that in mind when scouting fields.
Each disease has different symptoms on the corn ear, including some that may produce mycotoxins. Certain mycotoxins can be harmful to animals depending on the type, concentration or kind of livestock fed moldy earlage. For example, replacement heifers or feedlot cattle.
Some ruminant animals aren’t affected as badly as others when given moldy feed. However, there can be a risk of low palatability-weight gain, increased respiratory disease or higher rates of aborted pregnancies in cattle, depending on the type and concentration of mycotoxins.
The best option is to collect several corn samples from different loads and submit them to a lab to determine the kind of mold, presence or absence of mycotoxins and, if present, mycotoxin concentrations.
Midwest Laboratories in Omaha can test animal feed for mycotoxins. Sampling information, supplies, prices and mycotoxin screening information is posted at https://midwestlabs.com/our-industries/animal-feed/finished-feeds or call 402-334-7770.
If mycotoxin concentrations are high in the feed samples and a producer still intends to feed it, it’s important to blend it with non-contaminated feed.
More information about blending rations for particular cattle can be found on UNL’s beef website at https://beef.unl/edu/beefwatch or is available from local Extension educators who specialize in beef systems.
Record keeping workshops
Nebraska Extension is hosting several Annie’s Project-inspired “Know Your Numbers, Know Your Options” workshops across the state in the next few months.
The program is designed to help farmers and ranchers improve record keeping and decision-making skills. The course is a series of four three-hour sessions that teach ag producers about analyzing financial documents.
Participants will be able to better understand their current financial position and how purchases, leases and production changes affect their bottom line. They also will learn to use financial records when making decisions on their operations and how to discuss a financial position with family members, business partners and lenders.
Class size is limited to 20 per location.
Workshop places and times are:
- Scottsbluff — Panhandle Research and Extension Center, 9 a.m.-noon Nov. 2, 9, 16 and 23.
- North Platte — West Central Research and Extension Center, 1-4 p.m. Nov. 4, 5, 13 and 14.
- Ord — Valley County Fairgrounds, 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Dec. 12 and 13.
- Fullerton — Nance County Extension Office, 1-4 p.m. Jan. 28 and 30, and Feb. 4 and 6.
More details and registration are at https://wia.unl.edu/know.
Annie’s Project is supported by Farm Credit Services of America in Nebraska.
Sarah Sivits is a University of Nebraska-Lincoln Extension educator specializing in cropping systems. She is based in Dawson County, but also serves Buffalo and Hall counties.
