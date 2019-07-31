It’s that awkward time, the Legislature has been adjourned for months and it’s still more than four weeks before the first University of Nebraska-Lincoln Husker football game. Our friends at Unicameral Update have come to the rescue with a concise roundup — committee by committee — on the 2019 Legislature. So, why do you care?
The Agriculture Committee advanced and lawmakers passed bills authorizing the cultivation and processing of hemp, expanding legal protections for agricultural producers and allowing for cottage food sales from a private home. You now can buy more so-called cottage foods (we used to call them homemade) directly from producers and at certain events.
The Appropriations Committee proposed and lawmakers passed a balanced budget.
Banking, Commerce and Insurance bills were passed to require insurance companies to cover hearing aids for children, to allow for the synchronization of medication (saves you trips to the pharmacy), and prohibit insurance companies from denying coverage of behavioral health care solely because it is delivered in a school.
The Business and Labor Committee advanced a bill which was passed to prohibit collection of medical debt for treatment of a work-related injury while the matter is pending in the Nebraska Workers’ Compensation Court.
An Education Committee bill passed by the Legislature provides resident college tuition rates for spouses and dependents of active duty military personnel who are assigned to duty stations outside Nebraska.
General Affairs Committee bills add electronic skill games to the regulation of mechanical amusement devices.
Health Committee bills passed would delay transition of long-term care facilities to the state’s Medicaid managed care program.
The Judiciary Committee advanced and their colleagues passed an omnibus bill that makes numerous changes to current criminal justice statutes. Among the provisions: fine those who try to smuggle a cellphone to an inmate.
Natural Resources bills enacted allow a landowner to challenge eminent domain in the construction of a wind energy project.
Bills from the Revenue Committee require a political subdivision to hold a public hearing before increasing its property tax request and require out-of-state internet retailers to collect state sales tax on purchases made by Nebraska residents.
The Transportation Committee forwarded and lawmakers passed a bill to authorize the state Department of Motor Vehicles to create several specialty license plates including designs honoring people who have served in the armed forces in Iran, Afghanistan, the Persian Gulf War, the Vietnam War and the Global War on Terror. It also creates a “Support Our Troops” plate available to those who have not served, but would like to show support for the armed forces.
Urban Affairs bills passed authorizing creation of a new regional transit authority, blighted properties and updated building codes. Blighted areas in an economically disadvantaged area are eligible for federal funding. The 2018 version of the International Building Code, the International Residential Code and the International Existing Building Code were adopted. Nebraska has been using the 2012 edition.