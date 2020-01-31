January shed its usual boring personality Saturday by coloring my world with vibrant sights, sounds and feelings, starting with a sunrise that briefly painted clouds resembling bubbling waves in a mountain stream a beautiful tangerine. What a contrast to January’s tan grass, muddy roads and mostly gray skies.
When I stopped to pick up Glennis Nagel at her west Kearney house, we heard the distinctive songs of male cardinals to the north and south of her driveway. I suspect there was a female cardinal somewhere in between and within earshot of the two male soloists auditioning for her attention.
We never saw the singers, but could picture in our minds the familiar red birds with funky, punky “hairdos.”
I read somewhere that our brains are wired for music-color connections and that music creates an “emotional palette.” So I was feeling cardinal red without seeing it.
Our road trip’s first destination was Central Nebraska Public Power and Irrigation District’s J-2 Hydro southeast of Lexington. We hoped to see bald eagles fish from the outlet water and hang out in trees along the downstream canal.
There were a few brown juveniles and mature birds in their classic black-and-white suits. The two best pairings of black and white are in print — newspapers, magazines and books — and on God-designed bald eagles.
The best-posing eagle we saw was perched at the top of a huge, lonesome skeleton of a tree east of Cozad, where Glennis and I had gone midmorning for an overdue visit with Nebraska Press Women friends Barb Batie of Lexington and Jill Claflin of Cozad.
Stopping my car to photograph that proud, sunlit eagle confirmed that there’s always something interesting to see along Nebraska’s less-traveled roads, even in boring January.
Glennis loves to explore Tiede’s Second Hand & Antiques store in Overton when we’re in the neighborhood on a Saturday, the one day it’s open. As she shopped for a few particular things, I scanned what seemed to be every thing ever made in every possible color.
One of her purchases was a cherry red Prince Albert tobacco tin. So, yes, she now has Prince Albert in a can.
We spent an unreasonable amount of time searching boxes of metal cookie cutters like ones our moms had as baking tools. Familiar shapes included a camel and the heart, diamond and spade from a deck of cards.
Glennis had to trace the outline of one cookie cutter before I could see a profile of Santa with a toy bag over his shoulder. Other shapes were so unclear we doubted if they’d make sense even as baked cookies.
As I took a few steps away from the cookie cutter boxes, someone spoke my name. It was Rita Skiles of Huntley, who was my speech teacher at Wilcox High School and older sister of one of my volleyball teammates.
She recalled how excited we were in spring 1973 when I placed first in Class D informative speaking in the state speech contest at Crete’s Doane College. We laughed when I reminded her that the pointer I used with the visual aid posters for my acupuncture speech was a silver, broken-off car antenna.
For several minutes, I stood between two people who greatly influenced my career choice, Rita and Glennis, who was my first journalism teacher at Kearney State College.
Energy from the road trip’s sights, sounds and people lingered after I returned to Kearney to do some bland chores. If Mother Nature cooperates, I’ll be ready for another recharge soon.