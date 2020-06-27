Stay inside! Don’t get too close! What do you mean, you forgot your mask? Last weekend, I shook off all that and wandered into a greenhouse. The roof was high and the light was soft, and it swam with an earthy, floral scent. Lovely little faces of petunias and pansies and begonias looked my way and invited me to come closer. I couldn’t reach out and scratch their sweet heads like I might a puppy, but oh, the joy.
No wonder millions of people are drawn to the peace of their gardens these days. They’re one place where you can bend down and get close and dig without worrying that some invisible, lethal enemy may buzz in for the kill.
I think of gardens and I wistfully remember early Saturdays in May back home in Cleveland when I’d climb into my car with my two kids and my friend Jody Guinn and we’d head out an hour or so to Geauga County’s Amish greenhouses to buy flowers.
Geauga County has 12,000 Amish residents, the second largest Amish settlement in Ohio. They live in tidy white farmhouses, with sprawling annexes added for multiple generations. Their draft horses are as big as elephants. They travel by foot, bicycle and black buggies. They still use horse-drawn plows. They don’t have television or electricity or cars. They burn wood to cook and keep warm.
They operate inviting greenhouses on their farms, too. They rarely advertise beyond a hand-painted sign nailed to a fence post: Byler’s Greenhouse. 2 miles. An arrow pointed down a dirt road. I turned and followed it.
We were strangers in that bucolic landscape. We stared at them. They stared at us and raise their hands in greeting. We passed a buggy or two. We saw colorful dresses and trousers dangling from clotheslines. We saw a few Holsteins grazing.
At last, we’d pull into a farm, park at the greenhouse and wander in. Bliss was here in the dimly lit barn with its doors wide open. I’d study the small blooms of flowers, the packs of seeds, the watering cans and hoses and the scent of earth, and the scent of manure that had been spread the day before. At last, I’d select a few marigolds. Cash or check only. No credit cards.
The next greenhouse was awash in tint like a watercolor painting. It groaned with petunias, pansies, marigolds, lazy Susans, daisies, morning glories and snapdragons, all started as seeds while snow still was pummeling Geauga County. (The average snowfall in Chardon, the county seat, is 125 inches a year.)
I admired the astonishing plethora of red and pink and salmon and peach and white petunias and imagined my flower beds awash in these beauties.
We’d stop for lunch at Mary Yoder’s in Middlefield, an Amish restaurant where cheeseburgers were $3.50 and a bowl of homemade soup was $2. Like all Amish businesses, Mary Yoder’s was closed on Sundays.
Back in the car, we’d see women beating rugs and scrubbing at the house where church services would be held on Sunday. We’d see farm wagons piled with benches lumbering down dirt roads, bringing benches for worshippers. The Amish hold church services in their homes. In 2010, Geauga County had 88 separate Amish church districts, each autonomous.
By late afternoon, with more greenhouse purchases overloading the car, we’d head back to civilization, but not before taking one last long look at draft horses and buggies and barefoot children scampering in yards and bearded men mowing their lawns with push mowers, and young men plowing fields behind draft horses.
A few weeks later, after the last frost, I’d slip on my sturdy garden gloves and plant my flowers. Few people have flowers in Nebraska, but back home in Cleveland, everyone has flowers. They have crocuses and daffodils and tulips in the spring, and in the summer, gardens burst with peonies, roses, zinnias, day lilies, black-eyed Susans and begonias.
My pansies and petunias and marigolds were puddles of color in the summer sun. I miss them. These days especially, flowers are rich reminders of our battered world’s beauty.