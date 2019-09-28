By the time you read this, I’ll be deliriously drowning in the Junk Jaunt. Forget the Huskers, the corn and the sandhill cranes. The Junk Jaunt is the best excuse there is for moving to Nebraska.
Ever since I settled here seven years ago after a big-city life in Cleveland, I’ve been glued to rural life like a fly at a picnic. I watch all of you. I listen. Everyone I meet here grew up on a farm and had dads and uncles who could dissect engines and unclog pipes. On Junk Jaunt day, I get to crawl into your world.
I can park in the dirt at farms and little towns and browse through weathered old barns. I can caress the rugged leather of worn saddles and flip through fragile hymnals used in country churches long ago. I can savor home-baked pies, slurp down a bowl of chili and unearth delicious, unexpected, one-of-a-kind treasures.
My first-ever Junk Jaunt in 2009 was an eye-opening splash into Nebraska. I had just taken a buyout from my newspaper job in Cleveland and had set out alone on a grand 10-week journey across the country. Along the way, I stopped in Kearney to spend a few days with Hub reporter Lori Potter, whom I knew from the National Federation of Press Women.
I arrived in Kearney on a brisk, bright Friday afternoon, hurrying along Highway 30 to keep up with a lengthy freight train. I eschewed freeways on that trip because I wanted to see the country. I arrived, coincidentally, on Junk Jaunt weekend, so Saturday morning, off we went.
As Lori drove north on Highway 10 and turned west on Highway 2, I kept staring out the window. The land rolled like the sea. Trees were sparse. Little towns dribbled by, each with just a single, sometimes-sagging main street: Hazard. Litchfield. Mason City. Ansley. We stopped to amble through barns and garages and yards oozing with treasures. In one town, we sat under a park shelter and nibbled sweet rolls. Trains roared by on the BNSF railroad tracks. I was in heaven.
On we went to Ansley and Berwyn. We stopped and poked around. We stopped at the Treffer ranch east of Broken Bow. Lori knew this family. They displayed a gold mine of stuff. Boots, jackets, flannel shirts, farm machinery, a scrubbed-clean clawfoot bathtub. My best find was a plaid blue flannel shirt for $1. I slipped it on.
I wore that shirt all day and kept it on that afternoon when we headed up somewhere toward Valentine to spend the night at the ranch of Lori’s friend Lynn Messersmith. After I left Kearney two days later and headed west, that shirt warmed me all the way to Ely, Nev., and back, especially as autumn, and then winter, tiptoed in while I was on the road.
I still have that plaid shirt, along with a camp chair, a train-shaped cookie jar, an artificial Christmas tree, a Christmas wreath, two end tables and more collectibles I’ve found at other Junk Jaunts since moving here in 2012.
The Junk Jaunt introduced me to Halsey, too, and its Double T cafe. The waiter, dressed in a cowboy hat, cowboy boots, jeans and a gleaming belt buckle, didn’t miss a beat as he scribbled our orders on his little pad. When I ordered my salad without dressing, he deadpanned, “No dressing? Honeymoon salad.”
Five years ago, my twin sister came all the way from Ashtabula, Ohio, for the Junk Jaunt. She fell in love with it, too. At last year’s Junk Jaunt, I called her from the Custer County Fairgrounds at Broken Bow, and used my phone to show her the plethora of junk waiting to be plucked: books, benches, antiques, Legos, quilts, etc. “I wish I was there,” she pined.
I don’t need anything this year, but who cares? That’s the fun of it. The Junk Jaunt is all about finding keepsakes you didn’t know you needed.
