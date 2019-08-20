Almost daily, educators tell me that at least half of their students use electronic cigarettes, mainly the Juul brand. Many of these young people show clear signs of addiction. They are agitated, emotional and unable to sit through an entire class. They often need to leave class to “take a puff.”
National data about the pervasiveness of e-cigarettes show that it increased nearly 80 percent among high school students from 2017 to 2018. One in 5 report currently vaping.
But the vaping habit can start even earlier. Use among middle school students increased by almost 50 percent during the same time period, with 1 in 20 students reporting they recently had vaped.
Given that Juul Labs control about 70 percent of the e-cigarette market, allow me to borrow slang popular with teens and call this youth crisis what it is: A Juuling epidemic.
Vaping proponents would have you believe that e-cigarette use among youths is responsible for fewer of them smoking traditional cigarettes. This is simply not the case.
Statistics show significant declines in conventional cigarette use among youths from 1996 to 2016. But e-cigarettes weren’t sold in the U.S. until 2007, and Juul entered the U.S. market in 2015 as part of another company before becoming independent in 2017. The dramatic increase in youth vaping began that same year.
The e-cigarette industry has created this vaping epidemic among the young. It actively markets dangerous nicotine delivery devices to adolescents while trying to confuse the reality surrounding the use of these nicotine products.
The increase in e-cigarette use among young people also has been largely attributed to the youth-oriented flavors, misperceptions about nicotine levels and risk and the patented and unique salt-based nicotine.
E-cigarettes are the entry point for adolescent tobacco use. The overwhelming majority of youths who use e-cigarettes have never smoked conventional cigarettes or used other forms of tobacco. As their need for nicotine increases, they are likely to incorporate conventional cigarettes into their routine.
Nicotine is highly addictive. Each Juul pod, which contains the nicotine liquid that is aerosolized and inhaled, has the same amount of nicotine as is found in one to two packs of cigarettes. And the changes occurring in the still-developing brains of youths make them especially susceptible to addiction.
Research also shows that the chemicals found in e-cigarettes and the flavors used in them are harmful and can result in heart and lung disease and be poisonous, among other health consequences. The products are so new the long-term consequences are unknown, a fact the CEO of Juul Labs has admitted.
E-cigarette companies seem to be following in the dishonest path of traditional cigarette companies by employing marketing that doesn’t accurately reflect the harm vaping can do. (Recently the FDA announced it was investigating 127 reports of seizures or other neurological symptoms possibly related to using e-cigarettes.)
The youth e-cigarette movement needs to be stopped. Doing so will require a complicated multistep process that should start with the FDA, states and local agencies enforcing strict policies that cut back on nicotine levels allowed in vaping pods, eliminate the sale of all e-cigarette flavors and ban marketing to youths.