When I was little, I would wander around my family’s acreage and gaze at all the trees. I was fascinated by the variety of leaf shapes and sizes, all of the different seed pods, even the texture of the bark. When I got to college, one of the classes that I was most excited to take was plant identification. Getting to be outside and see the trees and learn how to tell them apart in a hands-on style made it one of my favorite courses.
Being able to identify different trees makes a huge difference in being able to diagnose problems. Many diseases only affect specific types of trees. For example, Diplodia tip blight affects pine trees, mainly pine trees, but not spruce or fir trees. Cedar apple rust will only affect cedar and apple trees. Certain insects will prefer certain types of tree, such as the Emerald Ash Borer on ash trees. Knowing what the tree looks like normally also will allow for you to notice when the tree does not look “normal.” Linden trees regularly have fuzz on the back of their leaves, whereas maples are smooth.
First, let’s look at deciduous trees. Deciduous trees are the ones that lose their leaves every autumn, as opposed to evergreen trees such as pines and spruces that hold on to their needles. When identifying plants, the first thing to look at is the size. Trees generally separate into small, medium and large, depending on their height when fully grown. Small trees are under 30 feet, medium trees are 30-70 feet and large trees are taller than 70 feet. Trees cannot grow taller for their entire life, because their vascular system, much like a human’s blood vessels, cannot support the tree above a certain height. For example, Eastern redbuds are small understory trees that will not reach heights of above 30 feet. The size of the twigs also is something to look at. Some trees, such as Kentucky coffeetree, will have thick stems on the ends of the branches, which can be an identifying characteristic.
Leaf shape and organization is important when it comes to identifying plants. Leaves can be alternating, opposite or whorled. If they are alternate leaves, there will be two leaves straight across from each other. Opposite will alternate which side of the stem that the leaf is attached to, so that every other leaf is on the same side. Whorled leaves are attached to the stem like a spiral staircase around the stem. Leaf shape can vary wildly between species. Some leaves are triangular, like a cottonwood, or have three lobes, or sections, like a maple tree. The edges of the leaves, also called the margin, can be dentate, meaning they look toothy, or jagged. Margins also can be smooth, wavy or scalloped, and many others besides. Leaves are helpful for identifying a species and different varieties within one species.
The outermost layer of bark on a tree can be used for identifying a tree, especially during wintertime. Maple trees have relatively smooth, light gray bark, and oaks have lightly ridged brown bark. Elms trees have deeply ridged bark. Bark can be an identifying characteristic, but it takes some practice to be able to identify a tree by the bark.
Evergreen trees are a bit different when it comes to identification. The main types of evergreen are pine, spruce and fir. They may look similar, but there is an easy way to tell them apart. If you take one of the needles in your fingers, pine needles are round and should roll easily between two fingers. Spruce needles will feel square and won’t roll as well. Fir needles are flat and won’t roll between your fingers at all. Needle length should be considered, as well as how many needles are in a grouping, called a fascicle. Pinecone structure and size also can be an identifying characteristic of pine trees.
Plant identification takes a lot of practice to learn and remember, but I’ve found it to be one of the most satisfying areas of horticulture. If you have any questions about identifying plants, contact Miranda Earnest at the Buffalo County Extension Office, at 308-236-1235, or mearnest2@unl.edu.