THE AUTHOR state Sen. Matt Williams of Gothenburg represents District 36 in the Nebraska Legislature.
We now are more than halfway through this legislative session. Committees have concluded their hearings and on Tuesday, full-day debate of bills will begin on the floor. The Legislature convenes at 9 a.m. every morning, breaks for lunch around noon and reconvenes again at 1:30 p.m.
Typically, debate ends at 5 p.m., but it sometimes can go as late as 11:59 p.m., if necessary.
During the course of the legislative session, we are pleased to host many groups and individuals at the State Capitol. These visits give us the opportunity to hear from constituents about their questions or concerns for their particular industry or business. Many of these visits are timed with the introduction of a bill or a committee hearing on proposed legislation.
So far this session, we have been visited in Lincoln by representatives from county and city government, local area chambers of commerce and development organizations, members of the State Chamber’s Leadership Nebraska class, local pharmacists, local optometrists, county sheriffs, local FFA members, representatives from several Natural Resources Districts, members of the current LEAD class, directors of Dawson and Custer Public Power, local real estate agents, representatives of our before-school and after-school programs, and our local providers of Extension services though the University of Nebraska.
This list is not all-inclusive, but you get the idea that as your senator I’m available whenever possible.
Each of these groups or individuals comes with a concern or question. It’s our responsibility to research issues and explain the legislative process to help find solutions.
This all gets fit into an already busy day of handling the normal legislative duties of debate and committee hearings. I want to thank my staff for making this possible. Peg, Natalie and Aaron work very hard to schedule appointments and research questions for constituents. It’s a very important part of the job.
Each of you has an open invitation to visit us at the Capitol.
As always, feel free to contact me anytime at 402-471-2642.