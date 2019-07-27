Recently I have been contemplating what it means to be a part of the body of Christ. How am I doing being a part of the family of God? How does our local expression portray Christ to the world around us?
These and other questions have been mulling about in my mind after a person recently shared with me how he felt about the church. He stated that the church is not together, not in unity, and that his family has become a casualty of the church culture where they live.
When I hear stories of how the church has hurt people, my heart aches, and I believe God’s heart breaks as well. Perhaps you have been hurt by the people in church. I have had my fair share of learning to forgive others for un-Christlike actions.
I have found whenever we focus on people (the church) instead of Jesus, we always will be disappointed. We are to look to Jesus, the author and finisher of our faith. When we have our focus on Jesus, he will help us navigate the difficulties of relationships in our church family.
When I first became a believer, there was a chorus we sang: “They will know we are Christians by our love, by our love. They will know we are Christians by our love.” It is the love of God that pursues us, and as Christ followers we are to be filled with His love for others. We are to demonstrate that love in how we treat others.
Jesus plainly stated that we are to love God with all our heart, all our soul, and all our strength and to love our neighbor as ourselves. We can only do this if we rely on God to help us.
In our current culture of adversarial attitudes and opinions, we must take care to guard our hearts. Everywhere we look, people seem ready to not only judge but also condemn someone without taking the time to find the truth.
It’s just so easy to add our five cents to whatever is going on without thinking about it. We almost feel obligated to say something, post something, etc. Social media has encouraged this by making it easy to “speak” without thinking.
We can be offended easily by something someone forwards or posts and send our own sarcastic reply. What if, instead, we took a few minutes to think about it and ask God what he would want us to say or do? He may want us to say something, or he may want us to say nothing at all.
We may all express our love and devotion in different ways, but if we know Jesus, we are family and we are to be one in the Spirit with Christ.
Jesus prayed in John 17: 22-23 “I have given them the glory that you gave me, that they may be one as we are one: I in them and you in me. May they be brought to complete unity to let the world know that you sent me and have loved them even as you have loved me.”
So that the world may know. Isn’t that it? We want people to know that God is love, that he loved them so much Jesus died for them so they could be called children of God. He wants everyone to come to him and amazingly, he uses us to tell them the good news!
Let us endeavor to understand more deeply what it means to love one another and to love our neighbor as ourselves that the world may know Him.
The Rev. Ruth Rosenzweig is assisting pastor of Lighthouse Church in Kearney.