I snapped at my girls last week. “Snapped” is just a fancy way of saying, “yelled in a loud, scary mom voice”—but snapped sounds less dramatic.
Tensions are still high. My kids have been on summer break for what seems like two years (thanks, COVID) and it’s easy to tell that the days are wearing on all of us.
This is the point when I say I couldn’t help it. Although we all know that’s a lie. The truth is, I was fed up. I was frustrated with something at work, my house was a disaster, the refrigerator and pantry were empty (again) and when they started to bicker and yell at each other, mamma’s fighting voice gave in.
“I have had enough! Go to your rooms,” I yelled. (Or, something like that.)
When a few minutes passed, I made the girls come out of their bedrooms to hug. And then I made them hug me. And then I made us all talk.
Because I’m that mom.
“You were sorta scary, mom” my oldest, Ella told me.
Scary. Not the adjective any mother wants associated with their prestigious title.
Today, my extended family got into an argument. We tend to do this on occasion. Four bold, stubborn, independent, confident sisters and a mother who taught us all to be that way, can lead to interesting conversations.
We love hard and fierce.
We argue the same way.
It was a conversation about COVID (thanks, COVID.)
In the end, we gave virtual hugs and made amends the best way we know how.
Something tragic happened last week in the Kearney community. A member of our church family, now gone. It only took an instant. An accident changed the lives of so many.
It doesn’t make any sense. This stuff never does. It’s a harsh reminder about what matters in this life. Family and friends. Loved ones near and far. The silly arguments, the ridiculous fights? It’s not worth the anger. It’s not worth the hurt.
I’m not about to say moments of frustration won’t happen or that we all have to be calm at all times. Clearly after the week I’ve had and the words I’ve said, it’s nearly impossible not to let anger rise to the top.
But one thing I’ve learned and try hard to remember, is to make sure my loved ones know how I feel.
“I love you,” I told my girls after the fighting was finished.
“I love you,” I told my sisters and mom once the tension cooled down.
Life is too short, guys. We aren’t promised tomorrow. Let go of that hate and anger and choose love instead.