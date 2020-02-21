I’m writing this column on Thursday, which was designated by someone, somewhere for reasons I don’t understand as “Love Your Pet Day.”
Isn’t that already a daily responsibility of pet owners, like me? Don’t we love our pets even at times when we don’t like them all that much — while cleaning messes, apologizing to guests for their bad manners, or struggling to find or catch them when they know, somehow, that it’s annual vet checkup day?
I’m a cat person who has had one or two full-time indoor cats since 1983. That’s when I moved from my last rented apartment to the first house I owned, a new single-wide mobile home.
I have nothing against dogs. However, they are more emotionally needy than cats, so it’s more unfair to leave dogs alone during long workdays or even longer travel days.
Indoor cats can be home alone for several days at a time as long as there is enough food and water available, with refills provided by a kitty-sitter, if necessary.
While dogs seem to count the hours until their person returns home, I know my kitty Tas sleeps most of her days away even when I’m there. The same was true for my three other feline friends now in kitty heaven.
My Christmas and birthday gifts from friends and family often include books featuring photos and/or illustrations of cats, accompanied by quotes.
In her “The Purr-Fect Little Book of Cats,” illustrator-author Robyn Officer wrote: “The dog is an icon of unswerving loyalty ... (but) the cat is independent: She stays by choice. Perhaps that’s the secret of her appeal.”
While Tas and I are not exactly alike personality-wise, we both prefer routines — the ones we share and the ones we have individually.
One example is the kitty neck-scratching session on the bed or the bedroom floor before I leave each workday morning. An abbreviated session is required when I get home.
Tas can be vocally demanding if she thinks I’m late or have forgotten an important part of a morning or evening routine important to her. Her demanding demeanor can cause my patience to wear a little thin.
We are introverts who need alone time, consider home as a refuge and have little time for being around people we don’t know well.
We agree that a highlight of most days is settling into the living room recliner after supper to watch TV, read and doze. Tas is the more accomplished dozer, but I’m getting better at it as my birthdays roll along.
In the book “Really Important Stuff My Cat Has Taught Me,” author Cynthia L. Copeland’s advice about what humans can learn from cats includes, “... when they’re in our company, they teach us that a comfortable, affectionate silence can be just as satisfying as the most spirited discussion.”
We love our pets because they pay attention to us, whether they simply want something or they truly care about our well-being.
I tell Tas many things I’d never tell anyone else. She seems to listen to what I’m saying or at least sense when I’m upset or have the blues, but she’s not judgmental. She doesn’t tell me to snap out of it and get my act together, even when I say those things to myself.
Without knowing it, Tas is a good example. While I often carry my issues into the next day, out of need or just because I’m wired that way, she treats each new day as a blank slate.
Tas sleeps with me most nights from late fall to early spring. Sometimes she finds “her spot” next to me as soon as I crawl into bed; sometimes she arrives after I’m asleep.
She was on the bed almost as my head hit the pillow Tuesday night. After spending about five minutes under the covers next to my right arm, Tas curled up in her regular top-of-the-bed overnight place next to my left side.
Usually, she quietly falls asleep. After settling in Tuesday, she started purring. I smiled and thought it would be wonderful to be so happy, so content that I would spontaneously vibrate.
It was a moment that reminded me why I love my pet.