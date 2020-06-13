Let’s be clear: Voter fraud in the United States is rare. No data-supported evidence suggests that it is anything other than extremely unusual.
Study after study since 2000 from a range of sources debunk claims of widespread voter fraud.
Assertions to the contrary, such as recent tweets from President Donald Trump, whose voter fraud commission was disbanded in 2018 without issuing a report, are not based in fact. Worse, they serve to erode Americans’ confidence in our system and create “doubts about the legitimacy of the forthcoming election,” said Tom Ridge, a former Republican governor of Pennsylvania who co-chairs VoteSafe, a bipartisan group calling for safe voting during the pandemic.
What we all should want is greater participation, the hallmark of a healthy democracy in which citizens have an active stake.
Nebraska had such an experience in the May 12 primary when it set a record for participation despite the coronavirus pandemic. This was achieved by making voting easy. Nebraska’s three most populous counties mailed absentee ballot applications to registered voters, and 85 percent of Douglas County’s votes were sent in early. More than two-thirds of the state’s votes were cast by mail.
No one questions the integrity of those results.