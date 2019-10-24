Dear Ella and Grace, I know your brother can be a lot. He’s 2 years old and you’re 11 and 9. He destroys your toys and books and games and anything else he can get his sticky hands on. He never sits at dinner. He spills his milk on your important school papers.
His afternoon nap and cranky evening demeanor often mean our family outings are cut short, or don’t happen at all.
You have to be quiet when he’s sleeping.
His early cartoons often trump your morning television program.
He gets the last of the milk and apple juice and cinnamon rolls.
He gets most of my attention during our evening routine. He gets new clothes — a lot — because he’s growing so fast and, because he’s our only son, we don’t have any hand-me-downs this time around. You gave up peanut butter because of his peanut allergy. Sometimes he’ll throw toys at your head. (We’re working on that one.)
And there are days when he just smells.
He’s a lot. Like, a lot. I get it.
It might not seem fair. He came into the family six years after you, Grace, and eight years after you, Ella.
But girls, you should see the way he looks at you. He adores you both. “Is Ella and ‘Gwacie’ home?” he’ll ask nearly every day when I pick him up from daycare.
In the early morning hours when you’re still asleep, he talks about you. He wants so badly to get into your rooms and wake you up and play cars and watch Dora with each of you by his side. And at night in his prayers, he always mentions you both and tells me how much he loves you guys.
He’s watching you so closely, my Ella and Grace. You’re his big sisters. He might not know it now, but he’s a lucky kid. He’ll have your protection and love for the rest of his life.
And I need you guys to know, that even when I’m knee deep in toy trucks and plastic dinosaurs and dirty diapers, I see you girls. I do. I see you cleaning the kitchen and helping me with laundry. I see you keeping an eye on your brother when I’m not close by. I see your love for him — your patience for him — in the everyday moments, and I’m just so grateful.
I know someday, when the three of you are grown, you’re going to love spending time together. I pray you’ll be dear friends. And someday, God-willing, I’ll get the chance to see you all together as adults.
Gosh, I look forward to that moment.
So, hang in there, girls. He won’t be little for long. Soon enough, you’ll be able to throw a toy right back at him. But be careful, he’s going to tower over you both.
